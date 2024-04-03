So you’ve put the hard yards in, and now it’s time to relax – but if you're like the many others looking for somewhere more affordable to spend your third act, this might provide a good starting point... World Atlas has drawn our attention to seven affordable New South Wales’ towns that are primed for retirees. Here are the budget-friendly NSW towns they recommend are great for settling in post-career, from country digs to blissful sea-change towns...

Goulburn. Topping the list was Goulburn. You may know it as home to Australia’s famed Big Merino but there’s more to this neck of the woods than this mammoth sheep sculpture. Chris O'Keefe, who moved from Sydney to Goulburn with his wife in retirement, says Goulburn is a good place to settle because it's "a city small enough to offer an inviting country atmosphere, with friendly people, but also large enough to provide good entertainment, cultural and medical facilities. A new, well-equipped hospital and several medical centres and specialists are available. And a $2.50 train fare to Sydney is a real benefit for seniors."

Photograph: Mattinbgn via Wikimedia The Big Merino in Goulburn

Ballina: Coincidentally, a couple of their other top-retiree-town reccos also happen to be home to some of Australia’s "big things", and one of them is seaside town Ballina, with its Big Prawn. If you want to get a foot in the door to Ballina, though, you better not hang around waiting too long – thanks to the town's close vicinity to Byron Bay, its popularity is on the rise. Despite often being considered as just a stop off on the way to Byron, Ballina has plenty of fab stuff to see and do in its own right, including 25 kilometres of bike paths that wind between waterfalls and beaches.

Coffs Harbour: This home to the Big Banana isn't far enough north to be nabbing some of that cool factor from Byron (yet), but it's far enough north to have a balmy climate, for those who like it hot. Again, Coffs Harbour has some affordable property options, spanning beachfront villas to hinterland and rainforest retreats.

Armidale: Heading inland, Armidale is an educational and cultural hotspot with its University of New England, multiple art galleries and Edwardian mansion built in the 1800s. Channel your free time into a peaceful life of art viewing and making, and even enrol in a university class or two – you're never too old to keep learning, right? If you don't want to learn new tricks, though, having a uni helps the vibe in Armidale's buzz a little brighter than if the whole town was dominated by retirees.

Mudgee: Mudgee got a feature as well and, look, we could think of worse ways to live out our days than sipping wine in one of Australia’s best wine-growing regions. The Mudgee Food and Wine Festival is a major drawcard to the area, which isn't only a great drinking but also eating destination. Your-paddock-to-plate experience doesn't need to stop with a visit to the town's restaurants – find a new home with a big backyard and set up your own little farm to produce some of your own food.

Photograph: Supplied /Mudgee Wine and Food Festival

Port Macquarie: Port Macquarie's another spot that offers coastal living and warm temps without the eye-watering price tag. You'll also have access to a range of clubs (like sailing and golf) to keep you busy. The region’s koala hospital is also a fantastic opportunity to volunteer some of that free time you'll have in retirement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Sydney (@timeoutsydney)

Albury: And let’s not forget the charming town right down south on the Victorian border, which won best Aussie town of the year in 2023. Albury has much to see and eat, plus the town is located right on the Murray River. With a foot in both Victorian and New South Wales territory, you'll have an abundance of things to do to keep you occupied, without all the hustle and bustle of a big city like Sydney.

RECOMMENDED: