These cozy Sydney bars are now delivering canned cocktails to your doorstep

There are many rituals we're missing about pre-lockdown life, but post-work drinks is a big one. With the once-bustling CBD streets now empty and the enforced closure of bars and pubs around the country, many have moved online to spruik their wares.



Now, the names behind some of Sydney's most popular bars – including Button Bar and Stitch Bar and Terrigal's Pocket Bar, – have opened up an online store selling canned versions of your favourite 5pm beverages, ready for delivery to your doorstep.

They've got a range of 330ml and 500ml of cocktails to whet the most even the most unusual of appetites. Once you've tried out classics like the Amaretto Sour (amaretto liqueur, lemon juice and a dash of angostura bitters) and an Old-Fashioned (just bourbon, sugar, bitter), try out something a little different. Maybe the fresh, Jimmy Hendricks, featuring gin, St Germain elderflower liqueur, cucumber, lime juice and a dash of rosewater ($42.00 for three cocktails). Or, take yourself on a little vacay with the Fuego Senorita: spicy and tropical, with pineapple rum, ginger, lime and smoky mezcal flavours. You'll get six cocktails for $75.

If you're in the mood for something a little more illicit, check out the hip flasks: they're filled with the equivalent of two rum-based I'm the Captain Now cocktails, that you can swig on the go – for now, just on your walk from the kitchen to the living room. Sweet, delicious mutiny.

Once you've made your decision, order online from House of Pocket before 4pm for same day delivery in most areas of Sydney. You can also arrange for pickup at Button Bar (Surry Hills) or Pocket Bar (Terrigal), if you live nearby. While you're shopping online, check out their collection of wines, beer and an funky array of t-shirts.

