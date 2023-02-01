Sydney
Love heart cookie with pink icing saying Love Me
Photograph: Supplied/ Miss Sina

These crazy delicious Valentine's Day treats are 100% vegan (but you wouldn't know it)

Fluffy buttercream, giant cookies and donuts the size of your head are all up for grabs

Written by
Maya Skidmore
When Valentine’s Day comes to town, so too does sugar. Lots and lots of sugar. Whether it's mammoth heart-shaped truffles, pink ganache cupcakes or sultry chocolate boxes peppered with red love hearts, this time of year is not generally made for people who don’t do dairy. Thankfully, now all ye plant-powered and lactose-intolerant queens can rejoice because Miss Sina is in Sydneytown, and this year, she’s doing Valentine’s Day – but making it vegan. 

Miss Sina is a mind-bogglingly good plant-based bakery based in Marrickville and Surry Hills. Peddling incredible Oreo cream cakes, pink finger buns and mac and cheese danishes, these sweet little joints are all about busting the narrative that you need eggs and butter to create bloody good cakes. 

A box of heart shaped cakes
Photograph: Supplied/ Miss Sina

If you are of this persuasion (or even if you’re not, and you just enjoy an aesthetic cakey masterpiece) you should consider tapping into their Valentine’s Day offering this year. On the day, they'll deliver gigantic donuts covered in flowers, an assortment of high-tea goods, limited-edition donut flavours, huge heart-shaped cookies, a massively plump frosted buttercream cake, and a giant floral cinnamon scroll that will most probably blow your and your lover's socks off. 

Also, just note: If you (or your current cutie) live in Inner Sydney, you can get your treats delivered to your door by a driver dressed as cupid. What’s dreamier than that? 

Peruse Miss Sina’s Valentine’s Day menu right here, and get in quick. The day of love ain’t far off. 


Can't wait? Try one of their pink finger buns before Valentine's Day

