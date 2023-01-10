Time Out says

If you’re a vegan, this is good news for you. If not, don’t go away – this is still good news for you. Miss Sina, a plant-powered patisserie powerhouse (was that enough Ps for you?) has just opened up a new bakery in Surry Hills, and we’re all about it, mostly because of their earth-shattering crème brûlée donuts. You heard it here first.

Miss Sina’s flagship store is in Marrickville at 132 Illawarra Road, where they’ve been peddling succulent plant-based treats from a cosy bakery café space since 2022. Now, this oasis of cruelty-free custard, cream and crunchy caramel bits has arrived in the CBD, taking root in the former Nutie Donuts location on Holt Street. This new location is a fairly innocuous and tiny shopfront near Sydney’s CBD, accented with peachy tones and a generally cosy vibe. You’ll know you’ve arrived when you see the glowy pink neon sign marking the spot.

In case you didn’t know, Miss Sina is the floury brainchild of the famously gluten-free (and vegan) Nutie Donuts, born from founder Sina Klug’s desire to create delicious vegan pastries with flour again. Miss Sina is the realisation of this dream, with this new hole-in-the-wall bakery continuing to send out Nutie’s famously plump gluten-free donuts, as well as a colourful array of fresh (and wheaty) pastries all day, every day. There’s something delicious for everyone.

Their tiny Surry Hills location is excellent for all city-dwellers who can’t make it out to Marrickville. Their sunny offerings include the likes of mac and cheese danishes, fresh cinnamon buns, fluffy pink finger buns, focaccia sandwiches, Oreo danishes, and toffee-encrusted cream donuts that each make you stop, start and ask whoever you’re with – “wait, no, are you sure this actually vegan?”

Turns out, it is. You should go.

