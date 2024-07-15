Just over an hour north of Sydney, hidden between the towering eucalypts of Brisbane Water National Park on the traditional lands of the Dharruk and Darkinjung people, Somersby Falls is a series of spectacular waterfalls cascading through an unspoiled rainforest. The popular natural attraction has been closed for several months, but now, after a $4-million upgrade project, the site is welcoming visitors again. This stunning spot near Gosford is also a popular rest stop for the drive along the Central Coast. Here’s everything you need to know

Where is Somersby Falls?

Somersby Falls is located on the eastern edge of Brisbane Water National Park, a sprawling 11,506-hectare national park just over an hour’s drive from Sydney, in the Central Coast region.

What can I see at Somersby Falls?

As well as the falls themselves (there are three waterfalls in total, spilling dramatically down the rockface of Floods Creek) there’s a lot of natural beauty to witness in the area, with an abundance of native plants and an incredible 270 native animal species calling Brisbane Water National Park home. Watch the waterfalls from the accessible viewing platform, or take a walk through the rainforest if you’re keen to see more.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW National Parks and Wildlife

What can I do at Somersby Falls?

The picnic area – home to free-to-use barbecues and new picnic shelters – is one of the main attractions here, and it’s not uncommon for people to drive here and not leave the picnic zone, or merely take advantage of it to get a break from a long drive. We’d suggest venturing a little further afield, taking the 800-metre walk that winds through the rainforest, which will guide you past views of the top and bottom waterfalls before circling back to the picnic area (it’s an easy 30–36 minute walk).

How do I get to Somersby Falls?

Driving there from Sydney takes around one hour and 15 minutes. Travel north on the M1 for roughly an hour, then exit on the B83 – Pacific Highway and turn left onto Wisemans Ferry Rd. At the first intersection you come to, turn left onto Somersby Falls Rd, and after three kilometres you’ll arrive at the new and improved Somersby Falls picnic area.

When is Somersby Falls open?

After being closed for several months for the improvements to be completed, Somersby Falls is now open to the public from 7am–6pm daily (or 7am–8pm during daylight savings time).

How much does it cost to go to Somersby Falls?

You’ll need to pay a park entry fee, which will set you back $8 per vehicle per day. The park has pay machines that accept both card and coins, or you can pay via the Park'nPay app. Find out more at nationalparks.gov.au.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW National Parks and Wildlife

Is Somersby Falls accessible?

Despite the falls being located within a relatively remote national park, the recent upgrades have made it a really great option for those with limited mobility looking for a dose of awe. The $4-million upgrade project includes an accessible viewing platform with sublime views across the top of the falls, as well as accessible pathways connecting to the newly expanded carpark, upgraded wheelchair-friendly facilities, and a landscaped picnic area with new barbecues and picnic shelters (NSW National Parks rates the picnic area as a medium for accessibility). That being said, the main walking track is not particularly easily accessible – with steep steps that can be slippery when wet.

Do you need to book to go to Somersby Falls?

There’s no need to book ahead, but if you’re keen to explore more national parks around NSW, you might want to consider investing in an annual pass – $190 will get you 12 months of access to 45 parks across the state. Find out more about this park and others at nationalparks.gov.au.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.



RECOMMENDED:

Want more awe? The most Instagrammed waterfall is right here in NSW.

And this magical harbourside garden is worth the journey over the bridge.