The most Instagrammed waterfall in Australia is just outside of Sydney

This stunning waterfall in the Blue Mountains has ranked as one of the most Instagrammed in the world

Content creators don’t need to work too hard to get the perfect pic in NSW. In fact, with five of the ten most Instagrammed spots in the country right here in Sydney, as well as the world’s most Instagrammable restaurant, often you don’t even need to leave the city. But for a post with added wow factor, it’s worth heading out into the Blue Mountains – where you’ll find one of the most beautiful (and heavily Instagrammed) waterfalls in the world. A recent report by Niagara Falls Tickets & Tours analysed data from waterfalls around the world to determine the most heavily photographed waterfalls, and Wentworth Falls came in at number 12. Absolutely no prizes for guessing which waterfall Niagara Falls Tickets & Tours identified as number one.

What is the most Instagrammed waterfall in the world?

In surprising news to precisely nobody, Niagara Falls (on the border between Canada and the Unites States) is the most Instagrammed waterfall in the world, with more than 4 million Instagram hashtags. Stretching over both the USA and Canada, with an estimated 3,160 tons of water flow every second, we think Niagara has probably earned its title, even if it is somewhat self-awarded. According to Instagram, Wentworth Falls is Australia's most photographable waterfall – with more hashtags than any other waterfall in the country. Want to see what all 97,544 hashtags are referring to? Read on.





Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

Where is Wentworth Falls?

Wentworth Falls is located in the heart of the Blue Mountains National Park – in between the historic village of Leura and the tiny community of Bullaburra. Less than an hour and a half’s drive from Sydney, it’s relatively easy to access as natural wonders go.

What can I see at Wentworth Falls?

While the waterfall itself is the main attraction, there’s more to Wentworth Falls than the name suggests. Wentworth Falls is also the name given to the neighbouring town, which is home to several shops and eateries, and an expansive lake bordered by picnic areas (complete with barbecues and toilets) and playgrounds.



The waterfall itself cascades down from the Jamison Creek, travelling across 297 metres from high up in the mountains. And while you can view the falls from the easily-accessible Wentworth Falls Lookout, for an up-close experience, it’s worth taking a hike through the mountains.

Wentworth Falls walking track is a 1.4km loop that will take you across the Jamison Valley to the top of the waterfall, passing some of the most spectacular lookouts in the mountains.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

How to get to Wentworth Falls

The drive from Sydney takes around an hour and twenty minutes – so it’s not outrageous to head here for an afternoon of chasing waterfalls after spending all morning in the city. Head west along the M4 and the A32, and you’ll find a car park for Wentworth Falls just five minutes off the highway. If you don’t have access to a car, no worries – the train from Central will take you straight to Wentworth Falls station in just under two hours. From the station, the walk to the lake and picnic area takes just a few minutes, but if you’re keen to head to Wentworth Falls lookout, it’ll take you 36 minutes on foot – just head down the beautifully-named Falls Road until you reach Sir H Burrell Drive, turn right and you’ll be at the lookout and the starting point of the walking track.

How much does it cost to go to Wentworth Falls?

Travel costs aside, visiting Wentworth Falls is entirely free of charge. That being said, you’ll likely want to put some spending money aside for a pie to keep you going, or a sunset schooner at Wentworth Falls Country Club.

Is there a café at Wentworth Falls?

In the town centre, you’ll find several cafés serving hearty breakfasts, coffee, cakes and more. Food trucks will often park up by the lake on summer days, but while it’s not quite peak season, it’s worth playing it safe and stocking up on supplies while you’re in town – especially if you’re heading out on a hike.

When is the best time to visit Wentworth Falls?

While Wentworth Falls is beautiful throughout the year, visiting the Blue Mountains is particularly stunning during autumn – when the trees turn amber and the mountain air is divinely crisp. The cooler months are also the best time to get out on the hiking trails, but if you’re keen to lounge by the lake, time your visit for a balmy summer day and enjoy.





Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW | Mark Bean Aerial view of Wentworth Falls, Blue Mountains National Park.

Do you need a ticket to access Wentworth Falls?

You don't need a ticket to access Wentworth Falls Lake or any of the hikes or lookouts in the area. However, if you have cash to spare and you’re keen to get a particularly impressive view of a different waterfall in the area, you might want to head to Scenic World. From here, you can journey across the escarpment in the cable car and watch Katoomba Falls cascade down into the valley. Get a selfie on top of the cable car (they offer sunset journeys where you can climb onto the roof for a magical open-air experience) and you might give Wentworth Falls a run for its (Instagrammable) money.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: