Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Penguins at Macquarie Island
Photograph: Supplied/Shutterstock

This Australian island just got listed as the third most remote and beautiful place in the world

A global travel site put us in the global top 3!

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Advertising

If you’re dreaming of flying away to a far flung place with zero humans, you’re in luck. 

According to a fresh new list just released by global travel site Big 7 Travel, a wild Australian island has just been ranked as the third most beautiful and remote place in the world. Enter: Macquarie Island. 

If you haven’t heard of this one, you’re not alone. Tucked away in the southwestern part of the Pacific Ocean, halfway between New Zealand and Antarctica, this UNESCO World Heritage site and pristine nature reserve is located approximately 2,382 kilometres from Sydney and has no permanent human inhabitants. Politically, this tiny island is part of, and managed by Tasmania, while regionally it's part of Oceania. If you’re curious as to why exactly this tiny island close to New Zealand is not, in fact, part of New Zealand, the answer is that Tassie and NZ had a fight over who got to exploit the island’s huge penguin population for oil in the 1900s’ and Tassie won. Classic. 

Aside from its gnarly history, Macquarie Island is a rugged outpost full of stunning rock formations, misty cloud coverage and a diverse array of incredible wildlife, including being the only known breeding ground of the royal penguin in the world. It is also one of the only places on the planet where you can see the Earth’s mantle above sea level. This is cool, because if you were to see the Earth’s mantle anywhere else, you’d have to swim down to the very bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. 

If you don’t have the time, resources or respiratory power to do this, then you could think about taking a voyage out to ‘Macca’. Only accessible by sea, and only open to a select number of commercial educational tourist groups each summer, a trip to Macquarie Island is for those who love nothing more than observing an untouched stretch of wilderness and getting up close to thriving seal, penguin and bird populations with nobody else around. 

The Big 7’s list of The 50 Most Remote and Beautiful Places in the World had Blue Eye, Albania listed in first place, and White Desert Whichaway Camp, Antarctica in second. 

Their top 10 picks were: 

  1. Blue Eye, Albania
  2. White Desert Whichaway Camp, Antarctica
  3. Macquarie Island, Australia
  4. Laya, Bhutan
  5. Pinnacles of Gunung, Mulu National Park, Borneo
  6. Sandibe Okavango, Botswana
  7. Pitcairn Island, British Overseas Territory
  8. Anegada, British Virgin Islands
  9. Ivvavik National Park, Canada
  10. Marble Caves, Patagonia, Chile

Not bad, Australia/New Zealand/Antarctica. Not bad. 

Did you know that a Sydney and NSW beach made it into Australia's official best beach list? 

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!