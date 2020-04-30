This Chippendale institution is selling on-tap Espresso Martini to go

If an entire keg of Espresso Martini was a little too ambitious for you, you can still whet your appetite for buzzy booze with the Lord Gladstone's on-tap Espresso Martinis, which are now available for takeaway. At just $5 for 100ml of the good stuff, it'd be rude not to.

The Lord Gladstone – it's the Gladdy, who are we kidding? – have also got a takeaway on-tap beers and a menu made to travel, including favourites like the Glad burger ($18), mac and cheese ($10), and a good old schnitty ($21). They're also participating in the #fortheloveofyourlocal campaign – if you buy a pint for later now, Carlton and United Breweries will shout you another for free, both of which will be redeemable when doors open again.

For now, the Gladdy is open for takeaway from 12–3pm and 5–8pm Monday – Sunday. To order, pick up the phone and call (02) 9310 1483. Pay on pickup.

More of a vino-fiend? Check out this natural wine subscription service hand-picked by two sommeliers.

Create your own user feedback survey