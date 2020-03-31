You can now buy a keg – yes, a whole keg – of Espresso Martini in Sydney

The drawbacks of physical distancing may seem never-ending, but, every now and then, we stumble upon a silver lining. Since you can't currently sit-in while you polish off a few rounds, Inner West favourite the Toxteth Hotel is now flogging full-sized kegs of pre-batched Espresso Martinis for you take home. Priced at the princely sum of $600, simply chill and whip out whenever you're feeling like being a little caffeinated and a little tipsy at the same time. Let's just say this one will go very well with the House Party app.

If you're not a fan of the noble Martini, they've also got you covered with a keg of Young Henrys Newtowner or Coopers Pale Ale, for $400 each. There's a bunch of other beer options too, from 4 Pines to Pirate Life brews. The offer is on until stocks sell out, so act fast. And get your hands on some pub grub while you're there, because the Toxteth is still making your favourites like beef goulash and Thai green chicken curry. Call 02 9660 2370 to order, or get your goodies delivered if you're less than 5kms away.

If a keg is a little too much of a boozy investment for you, we have a less outrageous alternative: the 1.5 litre 'bagnum' of Espresso Martini from Melbourne bar Mr West – and fear not, it's available for delivery not just in Melbourne, but also in Sydney and Brisbane. For $99, you can get 12 serves of the pre-mixed cocktail delivered to you in a pouch, accompanied by a dainty little cocktail shaker so you can sip in style.

Yep, we know what you're thinking – this time last month, we didn't exactly imagine we'd have an Espresso Martini keg in our lounge room either. But sometimes, you just have to embrace the iso-lifestyle.

