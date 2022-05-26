Rave with Cosmo's Midnight to save this Sydney party institution, once and for all

For all Sydneysiders that have heard the recent devastating news about the possible permanent closure of Indian Home Diner, aka the demi-gods of Oxford Street, you can’t be blamed for feeling a little blue. But despair not, folks. All is not lost.

In a groundbreaking move for one of Sydney’s most beloved culinary institutions, a bunch of Australia’s biggest names in electronic music, including Cosmo’s Midnight, solo setman from Flight Facilities Hugo Gruzman, and the Bag Raiders, are teaming up with Uber Eats on Saturday, May 28 for a massive rave that’s all about saving Indian Home Diner, once and for all.

The diner is in hot water with Woollahra Council over its late-night trading hours, which were found to be in breach of its diversion agreement. However, restaurant owner Robert Chowdury says “not being able to stay open until 3am will cripple my restaurant”. The council recently rejected his request to continue operating extended hours. “I cannot afford to lodge the appeal myself, so I am immensely grateful for Uber Eats rallying community support to help me go through the process," Chowdury says.

Electronic music definitely has a very special power, and that’s why Saturday night’s massive rave at the Unicorn Hotel (Indian Home Diner’s closest partying neighbours) is looking to be quite the affair.

Titled Rave 2 Save Indian Home Diner, this festive event will cost you $32.74, with 100 per cent of the ticket proceeds going to helping the restaurant pay town planners to lodge another appeal, while also assisting the diner to implement extra management measures to address the council’s listed issues.

You can get yourself a limited ticket right here, and at the end of the night, make sure you go grab yourself a succulent, crispy (and possibly limited) Indian kebab from the biggest dogs on Oxford Street. You won't regret it.

