From vegan to gluten-free, Miss Sina and Nutie have sweet and savoury dishes to please everyone and their dietary needs this festive season

I don’t want a lot for Christmas, I just want a festive feast that I can actually eat. Alas, it looks like miracles do happen – for the Christmas Elves at Nutie and Miss Sina have been busy whisking up some magic in the kitchen, and there will be no missing out at the family table and office gatherings this year. Christmas orders are open, in addition to special items on the in-house menus. Miss Sina is the plant-powered patisserie powerhouse that you have just got to know about – whether or not you’re even a vegan or dairy-free eater.

The sweet delights and savoury bites that come out of this kitchen will rock your world and have you exclaiming “How do they do it without butter and eggs!?” Shout out to their Earth-shattering crème brûlée donuts. (Miss Sina opened as a café-bakery in Marrickville in 2022, and a smaller shopfront also popped up on Holt Street, Surry Hills, earlier this year.)

Founder Sina Klug has turned her famously inventive baking skills to some seasonal dishes for the festive season, and we cannot stop thinking about the piecaken. Ever heard of a turducken? Taking inspiration from that unholy melding of seasonal food, this totally vegan five-layered dessert starts with a base of sticky, crunchy pecan pie, which is then layered with pumpkin pie, fluffy spiced cake, apple pie filling, and topped with cinnamon buttercream. It’s multiple desserts in one, but by some miracle of Sina’s patisserie wizardry, it doesn’t taste overly rich or like too much – the perfect balance of textures and spices make tucking into a slice of piecaken an absolutely heavenly experience.

But the festive in-house menu doesn’t stop with sweets – we also can’t stop dreaming about the gravy-dip sandwich (which, again, is vegan). Stuffed with homemade roast “turkey”, cranberry jam, rosemary mayo and secret stuffing, this deluxe toastie comes with a rich dipping gravy – and it tastes so good, it’ll have your eyes rolling into the back of your head.

Looking to place an order for your festive gathering? From vegan beef wellington to giant trifles and saucy sticky date puddings, Miss Sina will have your plant-based heart jumping with joy this year. They’re even selling frozen croissants you can bake at home, so the dairy-free babes and vegans don’t have to say no to pastries these holidays. Celebrating alone this year? They even have you covered with the ultimate “Christmas dinner for one”.

Gluten-free family members haven’t been forgotten, either. In a separate and fully coeliac-friendly kitchen, the pastry team at the new Nutie headquarters in Dulwich Hill is whipping up lemon meringue trifles, buche de noel, pavlova cheesecakes and fudge chocolate tarts with brandy custard. You see, before Miss Sina was even a twinkle in her eye, Sina Klug had been making life a little sweeter for our gluten-free friends for many years under the Nutie banner, where wheat is a no-no (and all the treats are also dairy-free and vegan-friendly, to boot).

If you need something for everyone this festive season, you’re in luck – the Miss Sina and Nutie stores are not even a five-minute distance apart, and coffee is always flowing, so Christmas pick-ups will be easy as (pumpkin) pie. Orders are open now, and we recommend that you don’t leave it too late.

Both stores are open until midday on Christmas Eve to pick up your festive orders (and some extra treats for the way). Check out the Nutie Christmas menu here and the Miss Sina Christmas menu here.

