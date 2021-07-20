This food delivery app will connect you with Sydney's best Chinese eateries during lockdown

It’s not news that the restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic with staff stood down indefinitely, overheads of rent, water and electricity unabating, and foot traffic at an all-time low. However, the earliest days of the pandemic saw a particularly ugly sledge taken to Chinese restaurants.

Blatant racism from many media outlets and world “leaders” put Chinese eateries in the direct firing line and the social and economic consequences have been devastating. Many Chinese restaurants relied heavily on expatriates and university students, both of whom have been in sharp decline since borders have largely closed for months on end. To help give a boost to previously struggling Chinese eateries, food and grocery delivery app HungryPanda is connecting hungry Sydneysiders with the best Chinese cuisine in the Harbour City.

The app is almost entirely in Mandarin with a huge number of Chinese restaurants to choose from, most of whom aren’t on any other delivery platform. HungryPanda are offering up to 25 per cent off for pick-up instore right now which means you can enjoy a cheeky little discount with your dumplings, a bargain with your bao and a markdown with your mooncake.

