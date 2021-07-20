Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pork belly gwa bao at Bao Dao
Photograph: Katje Ford

This food delivery app will connect you with Sydney's best Chinese eateries during lockdown

There's a bao or two calling your name on HungryPanda.

By
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

It’s not news that the restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic with staff stood down indefinitely, overheads of rent, water and electricity unabating, and foot traffic at an all-time low. However, the earliest days of the pandemic saw a particularly ugly sledge taken to Chinese restaurants.

Blatant racism from many media outlets and world “leaders” put Chinese eateries in the direct firing line and the social and economic consequences have been devastating. Many Chinese restaurants relied heavily on expatriates and university students, both of whom have been in sharp decline since borders have largely closed for months on end. To help give a boost to previously struggling Chinese eateries, food and grocery delivery app HungryPanda is connecting hungry Sydneysiders with the best Chinese cuisine in the Harbour City.

The app is almost entirely in Mandarin with a huge number of Chinese restaurants to choose from, most of whom aren’t on any other delivery platform. HungryPanda are offering up to 25 per cent off for pick-up instore right now which means you can enjoy a cheeky little discount with your dumplings, a bargain with your bao and a markdown with your mooncake.

You can also get incredible produce destined for Sydney's best Korean barbecue joints through this handy website.

Plan ahead for when lockdown lifts. Regional Sydney has some absolute gems waiting for you.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.