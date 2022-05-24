Sydney
A long distance shot of the art installation piece that is suspended from the QVB's famous dome
Photograph: Supplied

This incredible light installation is glowing-up one of Sydney's most historic landmarks

Lasers, lights and 4,500 Swarovski crystals are all in town

Written by Maya Skidmore
Sydney’s swankiest shopping sweetheart – The Queen Victoria Building, has just become the new home to a giant, illuminated chandelier-esque sculptural piece that is going to give you a crick in the neck from all that upward gazin’. 

Designed by exuberant EWOL designer, Angela Lowe, this 17.6 metre high installation is made out of 31 different materials, including lasers, textured fabrics, mirrors, balls and sparkly lights. All of these nifty (and very shimmery) materials have been recycled and repurposed. To really cap off the whole glittering sustainable extravaganza, there are also more than 4,500 Swarovski crystals threaded through this art piece, with these shiny little bad boys having once adorned the iconic QVB Christmas tree. How’s that for Christmas magic? 

Pink and purple sparkly orbs are suspended from QVB dome
Photograph: Supplied

Lowe’s work was inspired by the QVB’s glorious stained-glass windows and the rivers of light that run through them, with this glamorous addition to the building’s famous dome bringing attention to the deep historical significance of the building to the Sydney of both the past and present. 

If history is a place you want to dive deeper where the QVB is concerned, from now until June, you can also join a guided history tour alongside designer Angela Lowe, where you’ll learn about the century’s worth of obscure stories that abound in the QVB’s smooth marbled floors. 

To find out more, travel over to their website right here.

  • Maya Skidmore Lifestyle writer

