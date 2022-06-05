Time Out says

It may be time to start screaming hysterically (with joy) because Sydney Zoo is set to become the brilliantly lit, glow-in-the-dark backdrop for Glow, a massive light festival that will very possibly blow your socks off – or at the very least, give you a wintery night filled with far more neon rainbows and glow tunnels than usual.

Think Vivid, but add in a sparkly ice rink, glowing carnival rides and Australia’s biggest reptile and nocturnal animal house. Like, it’s pretty good. (Taronga isn't the only zoo getting in on the glowing nighttime action).

This interactive experience will be on at Sydney Zoo in Bungarribee, Western Sydney, from May 13 to June 5. You'll be able to explore this new zoo after dark while also getting to twirl, whirl and swirl your way around a number of wild and incandescent night activities that are perfect for the whole family, with the zoo having undergone a magical, fairyland-esque transformation bound to delight anyone who sees it.

Get ready to follow a luminous light trail filled with interactive installation pieces, ride on a giant Ferris wheel and skate on a twinkling ice rink – all while guzzling an iridescent variety of food and drink in the presence of a number of exotic animals that you normally only get to glimpse in the controlled light of day.

This bright night out has been designed to be as accessible as possible (no steps or hills allowed) and will be open each night from 5.30-9.30pm. Tickets are $25 online and $30 at the gate, while babies aged 0-2 get to come in for free (good on 'em).

Also, if you haven’t already cashed in your last Dine and Discover vouchers you can do so here, therefore getting way more bang for your government bucks than you perhaps normally would.

Did someone say glowing UV scorpions and fairy floss?

You can book online in advance here.

