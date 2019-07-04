This Inner West farm-to-table eatery is having an Italian takeover for the next six weeks

Acre Eatery has transformed into an Italian farmhouse for a month and a half to showcase Italy’s best sustainable home-style cooking. The eatery looks out onto Camperdown Commons, a picturesque little community-run farm that’s a welcome relief from the busy streets of Sydney’s Inner-West, and they’re all about super-local produce.

This winter they’re utilising the power of the world’s greatest farm-to-table cooks – the Italians – to show off their sustainable skills and celebrate Italian home cooking. You can start your day off right with their Sicilian breakfast of black pig ham, eggs and fresh fruit, or choose anything from their dedicated breakfast bruschetta menu. If you prefer your farm dining later in the day, the gluttonous wood-fired focaccia with a wagyu beef-fat candle is quite the hands-on meal – you’re powering your own lighting!

The menu is curated by executive head chef Gareth Howard, which will be running alongside a series of tastings of artisan Italian produce like locally-made burrata cheese and focaccia. Acre knows that such ethical eating is thirsty work, so they’re also providing access to some super-local wines (from Italian grape varieties) from the Hunter, as well as hosting a truffle-inspired tasting menu in partnership with NSW wine-maker and truffle grower 4 Winds.

Acre’s Italian-inspired menu runs until August 14. Find out more at Acre’s website. 31A Mallett St, Camperdown 2050. Wed-Fri 8am-10pm; Sat 8am-11pm; Sun 8am-9pm.

