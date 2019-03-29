Food and drink festivals in Sydney
It’s clear Sydney has a healthy appetite, with new food precincts and fresh-faced eateries packed out across the CBD and suburbs. There’s cheap eats to be discovered, restaurant dining with a view and desserts that will render your belt useless.
But it’s the city’s food and drink festivals where we take it up a notch. The regular foodie festivals that pop up each year let Sydneysiders unhinge their jaws for tastings, masterclasses, cooking demonstrations and chef meet-and-greets. And we’ve found some of the best the city has to offer.
RECOMMENDED: The 50 best cafés in Sydney.
The tastiest festivals in Sydney
Sydney Tea Festival
Black, green, boozy or iced – there are many ways to enjoy the flavours derived from the camellia sinensis plant. Spend a full day topping up your porcelain tasting cup with warming tinctures and refreshing tea-based cocktails at Carriageworks for the Sydney Tea Festival.
Mould: A Cheese Festival
Mould: A Cheese Festival is exactly what it says on the tin – a joyous celebration of handmade Australian cheeses. Over two days, you’ll be meeting a more than 60 members of the cheese family, from tart blue veined varieties to crumbling aged cheddars, washed rind numbers and super smooth soft rounds.
Sugarcane Sunday Rum Festival
Summer might be over but Sydney likes to hold onto the sunny times. Cue the Sugarcane Sunday Rum Festival, an afternoon of island vibes down at Customs House Bar, complete with tiki cocktails, tropical tunes and hibiscus-print shirts. There will be over 100 rums on offer for tasting at the pop-up market.
GABS Beer, Cider and Food Fest
This beer and cider extravaganza is basically Christmas for beer lovers each year. The serious drawcard of GABS is their roster of never brewed before, never to be seen again beers made just for the fest. There's 170 different beers and ciders on tap.
Liverpool on a Roll
Taste Liverpool's fantastic spread of international cuisines in one big evening celebrating food. This new festival will set up the grills and fryers in Greenway Park and the first diners can expect a caravan of food trucks offering tasty meals all served on bread – think burgers, bánh mì and burritos.
Sparkling Sydney
This festival honouring sparkling wine will soon arrive at our shores, featuring everything from dry bubbly rosé to a bold sparkling shiraz. It’s sneaking in just before winter, offering tastings of more than 60 local sparkling drops and international fizzy pours plus a G&T bar, gourmet food and a produce market.
Mezcal Minifest
Spend your Sunday on a delicious deep dive into the world of agave spirits when Tio's hosts their fourth annual Mezcal Minifest. Many rare, difficult to find, and hyper-regional spirits will be on show, with tastings, snacks and plenty of specialists on hand to explain the mysterious world of mezcal at this free afternoon celebration.
Good Food and Wine Show
World-class chefs, food enthusiasts and TV personalities will be cooking up a storm at the International Convention Centre for this annual food and wine convention. It’s three days of tastings, cooking demonstrations and chef meet-and-greets that’s on the level of Comic-Con, only less cosplay and more lunch.
Focus on the veggies
The best vegan restaurants in Sydney
People repping a vegan diet don't have prentend they enjoy pumpkin salad anymore. Sydney is now home to plant-based burger shops; classic Italian pizzerias that opt for cheese and meat alternatives; gelato shops that favour coconut bases; and a growing contingent of fine diners offering fancy degustations for vegans.