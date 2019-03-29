Food and drink festivals in Sydney

It’s clear Sydney has a healthy appetite, with new food precincts and fresh-faced eateries packed out across the CBD and suburbs. There’s cheap eats to be discovered, restaurant dining with a view and desserts that will render your belt useless.

But it’s the city’s food and drink festivals where we take it up a notch. The regular foodie festivals that pop up each year let Sydneysiders unhinge their jaws for tastings, masterclasses, cooking demonstrations and chef meet-and-greets. And we’ve found some of the best the city has to offer.

RECOMMENDED: The 50 best cafés in Sydney.