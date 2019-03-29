Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Food and drink festivals in Sydney

Food and drink festivals in Sydney

Eat, drink and be merry at these celebrations of all things edible around the city
Little Creatures Live at GABS
Photograph: Mitch Lui
By Olivia Gee |
It’s clear Sydney has a healthy appetite, with new food precincts and fresh-faced eateries packed out across the CBD and suburbs. There’s cheap eats to be discovered, restaurant dining with a view and desserts that will render your belt useless.

But it’s the city’s food and drink festivals where we take it up a notch. The regular foodie festivals that pop up each year let Sydneysiders unhinge their jaws for tastings, masterclasses, cooking demonstrations and chef meet-and-greets. And we’ve found some of the best the city has to offer.

The tastiest festivals in Sydney

People tasting tea
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Sydney Tea Festival

icon-location-pin Carriageworks, Eveleigh
icon-calendar

Black, green, boozy or iced – there are many ways to enjoy the flavours derived from the camellia sinensis plant. Spend a full day topping up your porcelain tasting cup with warming tinctures and refreshing tea-based cocktails at Carriageworks for the Sydney Tea Festival. 

Photograph: Steffen Pedersen
Things to do, Food and drink

Mould: A Cheese Festival

icon-location-pin Carriageworks, Eveleigh
icon-calendar

Mould: A Cheese Festival is exactly what it says on the tin – a joyous celebration of handmade Australian cheeses. Over two days, you’ll be meeting a more than 60 members of the cheese family, from tart blue veined varieties to crumbling aged cheddars, washed rind numbers and super smooth soft rounds.

Rum Diary Bar cocktail
Things to do, Food and drink

Sugarcane Sunday Rum Festival

icon-location-pin Customs House Bar, Circular Quay
icon-calendar

Summer might be over but Sydney likes to hold onto the sunny times. Cue the Sugarcane Sunday Rum Festival, an afternoon of island vibes down at Customs House Bar, complete with tiki cocktails, tropical tunes and hibiscus-print shirts. There will be over 100 rums on offer for tasting at the pop-up market.

Little Creatures Live at GABS
Photograph: Mitch Lui
Bars, Craft beer

GABS Beer, Cider and Food Fest

icon-location-pin Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park
icon-calendar

This beer and cider extravaganza is basically Christmas for beer lovers each year. The serious drawcard of GABS is their roster of never brewed before, never to be seen again beers made just for the fest. There's 170 different beers and ciders on tap.

People at a night market.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Food and drink

Liverpool on a Roll

icon-location-pin Greenway Park, Sydney
icon-calendar

Taste Liverpool's fantastic spread of international cuisines in one big evening celebrating food. This new festival will set up the grills and fryers in Greenway Park and the first diners can expect a caravan of food trucks offering tasty meals all served on bread – think burgers, bánh mì and burritos. 

Glasses of sparkling wine.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Sparkling Sydney

icon-location-pin Pirrama Park, Darling Harbour
icon-calendar

This festival honouring sparkling wine will soon arrive at our shores, featuring everything from dry bubbly rosé to a bold sparkling shiraz. It’s sneaking in just before winter, offering tastings of more than 60 local sparkling drops and international fizzy pours plus a G&T bar, gourmet food and a produce market.

Agave spirits lined up in glasses along a bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera
Bars

Mezcal Minifest

icon-location-pin Tio's, Surry Hills
icon-calendar

Spend your Sunday on a delicious deep dive into the world of agave spirits when Tio's hosts their fourth annual Mezcal Minifest. Many rare, difficult to find, and hyper-regional spirits will be on show, with tastings, snacks and plenty of specialists on hand to explain the mysterious world of mezcal at this free afternoon celebration. 

Three women sampling wine at the Good Food Show Sydney
Photograph: Jesse Spezza
Things to do, Expos and conventions

Good Food and Wine Show

icon-location-pin International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour
icon-calendar

World-class chefs, food enthusiasts and TV personalities will be cooking up a storm at the International Convention Centre for this annual food and wine convention. It’s three days of tastings, cooking demonstrations and chef meet-and-greets that’s on the level of Comic-Con, only less cosplay and more lunch. 

