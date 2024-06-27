Auburn Botanic Gardens, in western Sydney, comes alive each winter. Thanks to its 250 cherry blossom trees, this public park is the star attraction of Sydney's cherry blossom season. To celebrate the blooming of millions of fluffy pink buds, Auburn Botanic Gardens hosts a big annual Cherry Blossom Festival. This year, the popular event will be held from August 17 to 25.

The festival isn’t just pretty – there’s a heap of fun Japanesey stuff to do while you’re there. Last year, some of the highlights included a Japanese Food Village, featuring cherry blossom-themed food, ramen, a barbecue and sweets; an Izakaya Cocktail Bar; ikebana and origami workshops; Harajuku Mini Golf; and Japanese-inspired hula hoop workshops.

Photograph: ELT | Auburn Botanic Gardens

Thanks to the beautiful display of pink at Auburn Botanic Gardens, the travel experts over at Travelex have actually rated Sydney as one of the top places (after Japan, South Korea and other wintery wonderlands) in the world to go for cherry blossoms. So if you’re not going to get overseas any time soon, this is your next blossomy bet.

You do have to buy a ticket to the Cherry Blossom Fest – it’s super popular, attracting more than 100,000 people over nine days, so start planning when you want to go. Watch this space and we’ll let you know when you can book.

Want to know more about the Cherry Blossom Festival? Head over here.

