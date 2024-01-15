This mass Sydney beach rescue is an urgent reminder to stay water safe – here’s how to spot rips and avoid drowning

We dive into advice around how to manage rips and stay safe at the beach during Sydney’s hottest summer in years

Having fun in the sun is almost too easy in a sun-soaked city like Sydney. But when we’re blessed with some of the world’s best beaches, there are almost too many opportunities for things to go wrong. This weekend’s mass rip rescue at Maroubra Beach was just another urgent reminder of the need to stay water-safe this summer.

On Sunday afternoon, 25 swimmers were sucked up in a ‘flash rip’ about 100 metres offshore at Maroubra. It took mere seconds for the group of tourists and children to become stranded in deep waters, where things could have turned deadly if not for 20 heroic athletes and lifeguards who saved the day. The rescuers had just completed the Nutri-Grain Ironman and Ironwoman Series, when they spotted the swimmers struggling, and safety brought them back to the shore on inflatable rescue boats. While there were no major injuries, this near-drowning experience comes less than 24 hours after four people were hospitalised after getting caught in a rip at Bronte Beach.

It may feel like summer is only just getting started, but 52 people have already died from drowning in Australia since December 1, 2023. That’s almost ten more than this time last year. Don’t let your friends be another statistic by refreshing your memory on our top beach safety tips:

Always swim between the flags at patrolled beaches (you can check if a beach is patrolled beaches via the BeachSafe website or app)

Read the beach safety signs for information and alerts, and if you are unsure ask a lifesaver or lifeguard

Always swim with someone else so you can look out for each other, and always supervise children around the water

If you need help in the water, stay calm and raise one arm to attract attention

Rips are the biggest cause of coastal drowning in Australia and you can save someone’s life by knowing how to spot one. Look out for and avoid areas with deeper, darker-coloured water, fewer breaking waves, and sandy-coloured water extending beyond the surf zone. If you do get caught in a rip, then:

Remain calm and float on your back to conserve energy Raise your arm to attract attention from lifeguards or lifesavers Continue to tread water and float while you wait for help

There is some good news to this story – as part of the NSW Government’s mission to make beaches safer, they plan to invest a record $23 million in Surf Life Saving NSW. They kicked off the four-year project this summer by deploying 14 new jet skis at bustling NSW beaches, like Freshwater, Dee Why and Malabar, which are sure to make rescues easier for our heroes of the sea. Bring on a safe summer for all and head to one of Sydney's best beaches for sun, surf and sea.

