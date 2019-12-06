Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right January events in Sydney

January events in Sydney

Summer is in full bloom, adventures are lined up and Sydney is ripe for the taking

By Olivia Gee |
Advertising
People dancing at the Inner West Fiesta.
Photograph: Supplied

The first month of the year is packed with summer music festivals, outdoor markets, blockbuster theatre shows and major art exhibitions. Make the most of January in Sydney with our guide to the coolest events for when it really heats up in the city.

Got rowdy little rugrats? Bookmark this guide to the summer school holidays – otherwise they’ll be running round the house all day until January 27.

If you're entertaining guests, why not show them the best walks in Sydney, marvel at the city skyline from these fab spots, or find a remedy for the summer heat with these 101 things to do indoors in Sydney.

RECOMMENDED: The best vegan restaurants in Sydney.

January's biggest adventures

1
Portrait of artist Lizzo
Photograph: Supplied/Luke Gilford
Music

Lizzo

Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Let's face it: what the world needs now is Lizzo, sweet Lizzo. The flute-playing, rapping, twerking pop queen is bringing her own brand of uplifting and empowering R'n'B to the Sydney Opera House's biggest venue for one night. She's playing FOMO festival later in January, but the Concert Hall show will be Lizzo's first headlining Australian date – ever!

Read more
Buy
2
Harpist Mary Lattimore at Sydney Festival, playing at Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre
Photograph: Prudence Upton
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Sydney Festival

Around Sydney, Sydney

This annual cultural celebration is the big one on Sydney’s summer must-do list, and the festival’s contemporary programming always manages to surprise. In 2020, Sydney Festival will run for 19 days in January with a program of experimental art and premiere performances. 

Read more
Advertising
3
Solange Knowles with unusual eye make-up.
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Funk, soul and disco

Solange

Sydney Opera House, Sydney

After she wowed Sydney at Vivid Live 2018, we were aching for more of the powerful, funk-infused live music from this Grammy Award-winning artist. And we're ready to rejoice this summer, because Solange Knowles is coming back to sing under the big white sails at four more performances in January.

Read more
Buy
4
Daniel Boyd: Video Works Sydney Festival 2020 supplied
Daniel Boyd, 'Yamani' (2018)
Art

Daniel Boyd: Video Works

Carriageworks, Eveleigh

Kudjala and Gangalu artist Daniel Boyd is known for his signature style, which sits somewhere between traditional Aboriginal dot-painting and Impressionist pointilism. The dot motif has appeared in plenty of his work, from large-scale public art installations to smaller paintings. Now it will be exploded out into three immersive video installations at Carriageworks.

Read more
Advertising
5
People dancing at the Inner West Fiesta.
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Inner West Fiesta

Sydney Portugal Club, Marrickville

As well as the obligatory social dancefloor, where the crowd can learn everything from salsa to samba and reggaeton steps, there’ll be performances by competitive dancers, live music and DJ sets. Experience South American folk music and a live salsa band while you eat Brazilian barbecue, Venezuelan arepas and Spanish paella.

Read more
Buy
6
Black Ties Sydney Festival 2020 supplied
Photograph: Garth Oriander
Theatre

Black Ties

Sydney Town Hall, Sydney

This Sydney Festival show is all about the coming together of First Nations cultures and communities. It follows the nuptials of Māori woman Hera and Aboriginal man Kane. That much is simple enough, but there’s a wild (and properly funny) clash of cultures as the two families come together for the celebration.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
7
Penn & Teller Sydney Opera House 2019
Photograph: Hugh Krestchmer
Theatre, Comedy

Penn & Teller

Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Since the mid-1980s, Penn & Teller have been the most bankable magic double act on the planet, combining hilarious sight gags with sleight-of-hand magic and grand illusion. Somehow, they've managed to never visit our shores, but are righting that three-and-a-half-decade wrong with eight shows at the Sydney Opera House.

Read more
Buy
8
Louis Theroux doing a thinking face.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Talks and discussions

Louis Theroux Without Limits

State Theatre, Sydney

You may know Louis Theroux best in his befuddled, lanky form from his Weird Weekends series, or you might be more familiar with his recent investigations into subjects like scientology, sexual assault and current worrying trends in the US. But either way, you’ll want to see the Britsh documentary maker’s Sydney talk.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
9
Crowd of people dancing at FOMO Festival as the sun sets.
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Music festivals

FOMO Festival

Parramatta Park, Parramatta

Brockhampton will be hitting the solo stage as headliners at this poppy, hip-hoppy festival. We’re keen to see these very cool kids performer their alt R’n’B big-hitters like the bopping ‘Sweet’, but what we’re even more excited about is the confirmation that the record-breaking queen of flute-twerking, Lizzo, will be joining them. 

Read more
Buy
10
Liam Benson with ArtPlay participants for Contemporary Kids x Fambo.
Photograph: Supplied/Jaimi Joy
Kids, Fairs and festivals

Contemporary Kids x Fambo

Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Rocks

Fambo – a kid-friendly festival featuring live vogueing, drag performances, creative workshops and storytelling – had its first outing in 2018, and is returning to collaborate with the MCA during Sydney Festival. There’ll be impressive art installations and performances to marvel at during the school holidays event, but the drop-in workshops will undoubtedly be a highlight.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
11
Six the Musical Sydney Opera House 2019 supplied
Photograph: Idil Sukan
Theatre, Musicals

Six the Musical

Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Sing along if you know this one: Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. Six the Musical is set to have its Australian premiere. Much like Hamilton before it, the pop musical is making history buffs out of legions of musical theatre tragics, telling the story of the six wives of Henry VIII.

Read more
Buy
12
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Talks and discussions

My Dad Wrote A Porno Live

Sydney Opera House, Sydney

What would you do if you found out your dad wrote a porno? Would you ignore its very existence? Or would you create a podcast and read out chapters to the wider world? Let’s just say, Jamie Morton made the right decision – hear part of the devilishly funny Belinda Blinked erotic novel at this live reading.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
13
The White Album Sydney Festival 2020 supplied
Photograph: Reed Hutchinson
Theatre, Drama

Joan Didion's The White Album

Roslyn Packer Theatre, Millers Point

In many ways, now is the perfect time to revisit Joan Didion’s 1979 essay about the end of an era – as an American counter-culture started to crush itself. That sort of cultural disintegration feels all too familiar to us now, which is why director and artist Lars Jan has adapted the work for the stage. 

Read more
Buy
14
Twilight at Taronga
Photograph: Maclay Heroit
Music, Music festivals

Twilight at Taronga

Taronga Zoo, Mosman

The Twilight at Taronga concert series has been sparkling on the harbour for 25 years. This time around, hear a synthy-pop session by New Zealand duo Broods, a proper rock'n'roll set with Wolfmother, a country cruise by the award-winning Kasey Chambers, pop bangers by Meg Mac and, of course, a little something from Paul Kelly.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
15
Bran Nue Dae supplied 2020 Opera Australia
Photograph: Damian Kelly
Theatre, Musicals

Bran Nue Dae

Riverside Theatres, Parramatta

In 1990, Jimmy Chi's musical about a runaway teenage Aboriginal boy on an eye-opening road trip became a surprise hit. It was Australia's first Aboriginal musical, and now it's returning for a 30th anniversary tour produced by a group of Australia's biggest opera companies (but the rock and pop-inspired score isn't going to get an operatic bent).

Read more
Buy
16
A press shot of pop artist Mallrat wearing a red jumper.
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Music festivals

Out of Bounds

Campbelltown Athletics Centre, Sydney

Aussie rock and hip hop is making a new home in Campbelltown with the brand new Out of Bounds music festival. We simply love the line-up. It features powerful lady-led acts like Brisbane punk veterans Waax, dreamy R'n'B singer Mallrat and Aussie singer-songwriter and jangly guitar expert Alex the Astronaut.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
17
Opening Night Sydney Festival 2020 supplied
Photograph: Simon Gosselin
Theatre, Drama

Opening Night

Sydney Opera House, Sydney

John Cassavetes’ 1977 movie about an ageing actress self-combusting in the out-of-town tryouts for a new Broadway show has developed a devoted cult following since its premiere. Now a new stage version, by auteur director Cyril Teste, is one of the headlining events at Sydney Festival.

Read more
Buy
18
Movies by the Boulevard
Photograph: Supplied
Film, Outdoor cinema

Outdoor Cinema at Sydney Olympic Park

Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney Olympic Park

See free, family-friendly films screening at Cathy Freeman Park throughout January. This season’s highlights include the live-action versions of Aladdin and Dumbo, the beloved Toy Story 4, and movies for biggers kids like Avengers: End Game, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Bumblebee

Read more
Advertising
19
A festival crowd assembled in front of a stag with a large pink back-drop emblazoned with the 'Heaps Gay' logo
Photographer: Damon Collum, Diabolique Photography
Music, Music festivals

Roadwerk – A Festival by Heaps Gay

Around Marrickville, Marrickville

This summer festival celebrates local talent along with a broad range of Australian and international musicians and a multi-faceted program of live music, performance and art installations. Roadwerk’s live music lineup is shaped Sydney youth broadcasters FBi Radio and first nations leaders Koori Radio.

Read more
Buy
20
Linear exhibition
Art, Installation

Linear

Powerhouse Museum, Ultimo

Explore Indigenous connection to cultural legacy and the physical, cultural and spiritual lines that link First Nations practices and narratives across Australia. Linear has been curated by the award-winning head of design at Bangarra Dance Theatre, Murri man Jacob Nash, and features ten Indigeous practitioners from across the country.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
21
Every Brilliant Thing Belvoir 2020 supplied feat Steve Rodgers
Photograph: Daniel Boud
Theatre, Drama

Every Brilliant Thing

Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills

Belvoir is kicking off its 2020 with one of its biggest hits of this year: Duncan Macmillan’s bittersweet, uplifting monologue about a child who starts keeping a list of all the brilliant things in the world in an attempt to ward off their mother’s depression. It's now 20 years later and they're still keeping that list.

Read more
Buy
22
Grand Finale // Hofesh Shechter
Rahi Rezvani
Dance

Grand Finale

Sydney Opera House, Sydney
5 out of 5 stars

Like all great art, Hofesh Schechter's Grand Finale is a work up for interpretation. Certainly, it’s about youth and the power inherent in the young; they’re enraged, armed and almost preternaturally responsive to the pressures bearing in on them. It’s also a distinctly urban work, concerned with the constraints and the thrills of metropolitan confinement.

Read review
Buy
Advertising
23
Vernon Ah Kee The Island Campbelltown Arts Centre 2020 supplied
Image courtesy Vernon Ah Kee and Milani Gallery
Art

Vernon Ah Kee: The Island

Campbelltown Arts Centre, Campbelltown

Vernon Ah Kee's work ranges from large-scale drawings to text-based works, installations and video. He offers searing critiques of Australian culture from an Indigenous perspective (as a member of the Kuku Yalandji, Waanji, Yidinji and Gugu Yimithirr peoples) and is set to do so in this show at Campbelltown Arts Centre.

Read more
24
Crowds enjoying So French So Chic
Photograph: Liz Sunshine
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

So Frenchy So Chic

Bicentennial Park - Glebe, Annandale

This annual Parisian party celebrating French wine and alfresco dining is always a big hit with Francophiles. But it's the line-up of French-sourced music that really makes So Frenchy So Chic a raison d'être for Sydneysiders. The 2020 headliner is French disco queen Corine, who's being joined by Lou Doillon, Nouvelle Vague and more.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
25
Romeo and Juliet Sport for Jove 2019 supplied
Photograph: Patrick Boland
Theatre, Drama

Romeo and Juliet

Multiple venues

The greatest love story ever told gets a rethink this summer, putting teenagers where they should be – at the heart of the story. With an original a cappella score composed by Naomi and Drew Livingston, it features a cast of up and coming teenage stars to bring new life and energy to Shakespeare’s tragic tale.

Read more
Buy
26
People sitting at the Bondi Pavillion for outdoor screenings at Flickerfest.
Photograph: Supplied
Film, Film festivals

Flickerfest

Bondi Pavilion, Bondi Beach

Roll out the red carpet because out of 2,800 submissions from around the world, 100 short films will be chosen for the big screen at the 29th Flickerfest. You’ll swing from laughter to tears as you spend the night watching these impressive short flicks at the open-air screenings at Bondi Pavillion.

Read more
Advertising
27
The audience watch the main stage of the Parkes Elvis Festival
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Parkes Elvis Festival

Around Parkes,

The King is back and we’re all shook up about the 28th annual Parkes Elvis Festival. What began as a modest get-together of 300 Elvis aficionados in 1993 has become a massive event officially endorsed by the estate of Elvis Presley. Grind your hips at over 200 Elvis-themed events, workshops, concerts and family-friendly activities. 

Read more
Buy
28
Press shots of Sean Paul and Shaggy wearing sunglasses.
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Reggae

Sean Paul & Shaggy

Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park

We really got our hair crimpers in a knot with excitement when we heard that this Jamacian rapper and reggae pair would be visiting Sydney. You’re sure to have boogied to Shaggy's infectious beats on a Saturday eve, and if you partake in a bit of untz, untz, untz on the odd occasion, it’s likely that ‘Temperature’ is still popping your eardrums.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
29
Dodecalis Luminarium Sydney Festival supplied 2020
Photograph: John Owens
Art, Sculpture and installations

Dodecalis Luminarium

Tumbalong Park, Sydney

From the outside, the spectacular luminaria created by UK company Architects of Air look a little like retro spaceships landed from an alien planet. But if you venture inside the Dodecalis Luminarium, which is popping up in Darling Harbour, you’ll find a labyrinth of uniquely curved and beautiful tunnels lit in dazzling colours.

Read more
Buy
30
Cold Chisel 2019 supplied
Photograph: Robert Hambling
Music, Rock and indie

Cold Chisel

Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta

Since Cold Chisel disbanded in 1984 they've only completed four national tours together. But you can't keep a good thing down, which is why the band is reforming for a massive outdoor tour this summer. Dubbed the Blood Moon tour, the run of shows will be in stadiums, vineyards and out in the bush.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
31
Black Cockatoo Sydney Festival 2020 supplied
Photograph: Christian Trinder
Theatre

Black Cockatoo

Ensemble Theatre, Kirribilli

In 1868, a group of Aboriginal cricketers embarked upon a pioneering journey to England and became the first Australian sporting team to tour internationally. This funny and affecting play by Geoffrey Atherden gives their leader Johnny Mullagh his appropriate due and questions how history has treated this legend.

Read more
Buy
32
Shrek the Musical 2019 supplied image
Photograph: Helen Maybanks
Theatre, Musicals

Shrek the Musical

Sydney Lyric, Darling Harbour

Here's an ogre-sized announcement: Broadway's musical version of the much-loved 2001 Dreamworks movie Shrek is making its Australian professional debut in January 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. It's very much the ogre-meets-princess story you know and love from the original film.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
33
Cornelia Parker Museum of Contemporary Art 2019
Photograph: Hugo Glendinning
Art

Cornelia Parker

Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Rocks

Cornelia Parker is considered one of England's biggest and most influential art stars from the last few decades and was made a member of the Order of the British Empire in 2010. At the centre of the MCA's exhibition is her breakthrough work which features a garden shed she had the British Army blow up with explosives.

Read more
Buy
34
Buŋgul Sydney Festival 2020 supplied
© Priscilla Barrapami Yunipingu
Music

Buŋgul

Sydney Opera House, Sydney

On July 25, 2017, Australia lost one of the greatest musicians of our age: Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu. To celebrate his legacy and a remarkable musical gift that defied barriers and crossed cultures, this touching tribute, part ceremony, part concert, has been created on Country in North East Arnhem Land.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
35
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Chatswood Year of the Rat Festival

Chatswood CBD, Chatswood

Chatswood is hosting a three-week festival to ring in the Year of the Rat and wave goodbye to 2019’s oinkers. The colourful celebrations will fan out across the suburb with dozens of markets, parades, dining events and art exhibitions.

Read more
Offer
36
Fatboy Slim press shot
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Pop

Fatboy Slim

Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney Olympic Park

Fact: it is physically impossible to hear ‘Weapon of Choice’ without starting to dance like Christopher Walken. Sydneysiders will have the opportunity to do that (as well as enjoy other A-grade bangers) when Fatboy Slim comes to the city this summer.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
37
Triple Threat Sydney Festival 2020 supplied
Photograph: The Other Richard
Theatre

Triple Threat

Carriageworks, Eveleigh

Lucy McCormick retells the New Testament in an appropriately sacreligious fashion, with the help of her “Girl Squad” (i.e. two buffed male back-up dancers). It’s cabaret meets transgressive performance art meets trash pop extravaganza. The show is coming to Sydney Festival to play a brief season at Carriageworks.

Read more
Buy
38
People sitting at tables on Cockatoo Island with the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background.
Photograph: Supplied / Harbour Trust
Music

Sunset Sessions at Cockatoo Island

Cockatoo Island, Sydney

Jump on the ferry to Cockatoo Island for a night of chilled acoustic performances with a banging city backdrop. Sunset Sessions – previously known as Campfire Sessions – will share intimate songs and stories from up-and-coming artists on the island lawn on Saturday evenings until March. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
39
Mov'in Bed Cinema
Photograph: Supplied
Film, Outdoor cinema

Mov'in Bed Outdoor Bed Cinema

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park

Crawl under the blankets with a glass of wine and settle in for another season of screenings in bed at the EQ. This fun date night series has been running since 2016, offering Sydney’s film buffs the chance to see new releases and classic cinematic moments on the big screen while laying in bed at pop-up outdoor locations.

Read more
40
Life the Show Sydney Festival 2020
Photograph: Mik Lavage
Theatre, Circuses

Life: The Show

Magic Mirrors Spiegeltent, Sydney

Strut & Fret’s latest, ambitiously titled Life: The Show is slightly serious for a circus-comedy. It traces the trials of one man’s often mundane life, seeking to pose some existential questions. Expect a dazzling soundtrack, plenty of comedy, adults-only clowning, and even an aerial act in a giant, condom-like plastic tube.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
41
Crowd at a music festival
Photograph: Tim Da Rin
Music, Music festivals

Field Day

The Domain, Sydney

Devotees of the sunny New Year’s Day event will likely be tucking themselves into bed just before the year ticks over on December 31, sober and ready for a wild day of music and festival madness. Headliners include US rapper, singer and produce Tyler, the Creator, his UK rap counterpart Skepta, plus Disclosure and RL Grime. 

Read more
Buy
42
Jumaadi: My Love is in an Island Far Away Mosman Art Gallery supplied 2019
Photograph: Katrina Cashman
Art

Jumaadi: My Love is in an Island Far Away

Mosman Art Gallery, Mosman

The long and often fraught relationship between Australia and Indonesia is at the heart of this new exhibition by internationally acclaimed Javanese artist Jumaadi. Drawing inspiration from Cintaku Jauh di Pulau, an epic poem by Indonesian writer Chairil Anwar, Jumaadi juxtaposes it against the brutal treatment of Javanese political prisoners during the 20th century.

Read more
Advertising
43
Tenebrae Sydney Festival 2020 supplied
Photograph: Sim Canetty-Clarke
Music, Classical and opera

Tenebrae

City Recital Hall, Sydney

The London-based Tenebrae was founded in 2001 by director and former King’s Singer Nigel Short. In a little under two decades, Short and co have established a commanding presence in the upper echelons of the world’s great vocal groups. They will deliver two programs as part of Sydney Festival.

Read more
Buy
44
Laser Beak Man Sydney Festival 2020
Photograph: Dylan Evans
Theatre

Laser Beak Man

Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Tim Sharp, a Queensland artist who has autism, created the mystical superhero Laser Beak Man when he was just 11 years old as a way of sharing his humour and imagination with the world. One of Laser Beak Man's most formidable forms is as the star of his own stage show.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
45
Holly Herndon Sydney Festival 2020 supplied
Photograph: Boris Camaca
Music, Dance and electronic

Holly Herndon

Magic Mirrors Spiegeltent, Sydney

The Berlin-based American’s ferociously pioneering brand of electro exists at the tipping point between the avant-garde and the mainstream, equally at home in a concert hall, an art gallery or a nightclub. Hear evolving, improvised performance that will be impossible to predict.

Read more
Buy
46
Time Flies Sydney Festival 2020 supplied
Photograph: Nic Fenton
Theatre, Circuses

Time Flies

Seymour Centre, Darlington

A trip to see the Flying Fruit Fly Circus delivers many OMG circus moments, but with the added jaw-drop that these are youth performers, aged 8-18. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Australia’s national youth circus, this major new work brings together the troupe's full ranks.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
47
Jon Hopkins wearing a black top and looking down
Photograph: Steve Gullick
Music, Dance and electronic

Jon Hopkins

Sydney Opera House, Sydney

British electronic producer Jon Hopkins will be lighting up the Concert Hall, transforming the Opera House’s main stage into a psychedelic rave. Float away on hypnotic multimedia visuals as Hopkins takes to the grand piano to bring us tracks from his latest Grammy Award-nominated album, Singularity.

Read more
Buy
48
Mark Gambinowww.timewaster2000.com0422 226 007
Dance

Colossus

Carriageworks, Eveleigh
5 out of 5 stars

Stephanie Lake's spectacular Colossus premiered in 2018 as part of Melbourne Fringe and is returning for a Sydney Festival season in 2020. It will unleash power, mould it and bunch it, and throw it around the space, in ways that are thrilling and frightening and entirely unforgettable.

Read review
Buy
Advertising
49
Nag Nag Nag festival 2018
Photograph: Jake Ollett
Music, Music festivals

Nag Nag Nag

Marrickville Bowling Club, Marrickville

This Inner West music festival showcases the best of Australia’s underground music streams. It’s essentially the opposite of an arena spectacular; the festival takes over the Marrickville Bowling Club for two days of cheap schooners and the kind of lock-out defying bands who play live gigs every week in alternative venues.

Read more
Buy
50
Anthem Melbourne Festival 2019 supplied
Photograph: Pia Johnson
Theatre, Drama

Anthem

Roslyn Packer Theatre, Millers Point
4 out of 5 stars

It’s almost miraculous that the Australian theatre dream team of writers Andrew Bovell, Patricia Cornelius, Melissa Reeves, Christos Tsiolkas and composer Irine Vela are back together again. But the opportunity presented by Anthem – to collectively grapple with what this country is, and the conflicts that lie at its core – proved too lucrative to resist. 

Read review
Buy
Advertising
51
Scott Silven
Photograph: Alice Boreas
Theatre

At the Illusionist's Table

QT Sydney, Sydney

It is one thing to watch a magic show, with an illusionist able to deliver smooth patter and clever conjuring from the distance of a stage. But it's a very different matter to have dinner with a 'mentalist' and illusionist and experience the magic at close quarters and in an unpredictable setting.

Read more
Buy
52
Vampire Weekend performing on stage.
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Rock and indie

Vampire Weekend

Enmore Park, Marrickville

This influential American indie-rock band are back in Aus, six years after the release of their 2013 Grammy-winning Modern Vampires of the City. Although rather different from the warmer and upbeat tunes of their previous tracks, the 18 new songs in Father of the Bride have proven very popular.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
53
People watching lion dancing on poles.
Photograph: Graeme Taylor
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Lunar New Year at World Square

World Square, Sydney

While the Year of the Rat promises to bring motivation and stability, it’s going to start with a party. The folks at World Square will host a Lunar New Year celebration with traditional performances and augmented reality (AR) shows.

Read more
54
Liverpool Sculpture Walk 2019 supplied
Photograph: Charlotte Curd
Art, Sculpture and installations

Liverpool Sculpture Walk

Casula Parklands Playground, Casula

For two weeks every spring, hordes of Sydneysiders head to the beach for the annual Sculpture by the Sea. But for nine months, Casula Parklands is playing host to a new sculpture walk, featuring eight works from Sculpture by the Sea along the banks of the Georges River.

Read more
Advertising
55
Packer & Sons production shot
Theatre

Packer & Sons

Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills
4 out of 5 stars

At one time or another either Frank, Kerry or James Packer has held Australia in the palms of their hands, so it’s the right town in which to debut Tommy Murphy’s sharp new play about the patrilineage that has dictated how countless Australians view the world. Due to overwhelming demand, Belvoir's production of Packer & Sons has now extended to January 5. 

Read review
Buy
56
Band shot of Bastille members.
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Rock and indie

Bastille

Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park

This British quartet will be bringing a setlist melding R’n’B and electro-pop to Sydney for their Doom Days Tour. They’ll be pumping recently released singles like the retro dance track ‘Quarter Past Midnight’, pop-happy ‘Joy’ and the darker ‘Those Nights’.

Read more
Buy

Glide around the salty bay

Many yachts in the water of Sydney Harbour with the city skyline and harbour bridge in the background
Photograph: Creative Commons
Things to do

The best ways to experience Sydney Harbour

There’s a good reason why Sydney is often called the Harbour City: this place is defined by its connection to the water and the sheltered bays hold some irresistible charms. Whether you’re in it, on it, or simply admiring it, here are our top recommendations for the best ways to experience Sydney Harbour.

Read more

You may also like

    Advertising