This new mentorship program will set up Sydney’s next comedy stars

You could be mentored by some of Sydney’s funniest minds before debuting on the Giant Dwarf stage

While the path to any career in the creative and performing arts can be wobbly, breaking into the stand-up comedy world can be one of the foggiest roads to travel. With post-lockdown restrictions writing off many of Sydney’s amateur nights, opportunities for first-timers are also few and far between in the meantime – let alone avenues for mentorship.

The Newcomers Program is here to fill that gap and increase the diversity of voices in the comedy industry. A collaboration between the Giant Dwarf Theatre and comedian and producer AJ Lamarque, the program is currently taking applications. Ten people will be selected to receive mentorship from some of Sydney’s best creative minds as well as the opportunity to perform on the legendary Giant Dwarf stage.

“Diverse comedians have to overcome a lot of barriers to work in the industry and opportunities for support and development rarely arise,” Lamarque said in a statement. “As a queer, mixed race performer, I want fellow diverse comedians to enter into the industry and know that there are welcoming and inclusive spaces to perform in.”

Lamarque is a fast-rising local comedian and producer. Under his always fashionable belt he has popular cult podcast Dungeons & Drag Queers and inclusive stand-up night The Kweens of Comedy Show. He was a NSW RAW Comedy State Finalist in early 2020.

Along with Lamarque, facilitators of the program include David Woodhead (Black Comedy, Triple J), Lizzy Hoo (Just for Laughs, SBS Voices), Madeleine Stewart (ABC Tonightly, Crips & Creeps), Bec Melrose (RAW Comedy winner 2018, Comedy Zone 2019), Harry Jun (NSW Raw State Finalist), and Moira Kennedy (Giant Dwarf).

Applications are open to budding comedians who have performed three times or less, and those with diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply. This includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, anyone under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella, regional applicants (this includes Western Sydney), and applicants with a disability.

Commenting on Giant Dwarf’s involvement, programme producer Moira Kennedy said: “This program is exactly what we do at Giant Dwarf, we want to offer a stage and platform for new and emerging artists to have a go, hone their craft and create something wondrous, without the debilitating fear of breaking even.”

Don’t snooze on this. Applications close on Thursday, October 15. Find out more and apply here.



