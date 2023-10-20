Sydney
Artist impression of entry to Gadigal Station
Photograph: Supplied/Transport NSW

This new Sydney CBD metro station has been named in recognition of the land's traditional custodians

The new Gadigal Railway Station will take pressure off Town Hall Station once the metro opens

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
A new metro station, Gadigal Railway Station, is being built in the Pitt Street underground to take pressure off Town Hall Station. And with the Gadigal people being the traditional custodians of the land that the station is built on – or in this case, built under – Gadigal is a fitting name. 

The station was going to be known as Pitt Street Station, but after consultation with local Aboriginal stakeholders, including the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council, the NSW government settled on Gadigal Railway Station. 

Transport NSW’s big metro project aims to slash commuting times for Sydneysiders – the new driverless trains will run every few minutes to both new and existing stations around Sydney. 

If you hop on a metro train at Gadigal Railway Station (accessible via Pitt, Park and Bathurst Streets), you can expect to arrive at Sydenham in nine minutes, or in the same amount of time, at Crows Nest. 

It's hoped that the Indigenous title of the station will be a daily reminder for Sydneysiders that this land always was and always will be Aboriginal land.

NSW transport minister Jo Haylen gives “a big thank you to our Transport for NSW Aboriginal Engagement team, who took the time to consult with Aboriginal language experts and the local Aboriginal community to confirm their support of this meaningful name”.

