Sydney suburb Enmore made the Time Out top 20 coolest neighbourhoods in the whole world

This Inner West nightlife and dining precinct beat out ’hoods in Paris, Barcelona, London and San Fran to be ranked 17th coolest neighbourhood in the world

Time Out has released its annual list of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Sydney nightlife hub Enmore has made it into the top 20 very coolest neighbourhoods. Enmore comes in at a rad #17 – and that’s actually ace news when you consider that it beat neighbourhoods in big, banging cities such as Paris, Barcelona, London, Seoul, San Francisco, Miami and way more.

The rankings were based on the Time Out Index survey, which this year polled more than 12,000 people about the coolest neighbourhoods in their city. The selections were then narrowed down with the insight of Time Out’s global network of city editors and local experts who know their hometowns inside-out. To rank the final list, Time Out editors considered factors including community and social ventures, thriving street life, and access to open and green space.

So what’s so cool about Enmore right now? Whether you’re after international flavours, live tunes, comedy, or a party that stretches into the wee hours, Enmore is where it’s at after dark. This March, council designated the buzzing Enmore Road as a ‘special entertainment precinct’, to make sure the revelry remains undisturbed by noise complaints. The relaxed rules help the area’s venues skip bureaucratic hoop-jumping – they can host entertainment without council approval, extend trading hours, and offer late-night footpath dining.

Photograph: Supplied

Enmore Road is a global buffet – you’ll find world-beating Italian, Egyptian, Lebanese, Sri Lankan, Pakistani, Spanish and Nigerian cuisines along the strip. And there’s a boozer for every mood – whether that’s a little bit country, retro, troppo, sophisticated, or an old-school pub courtyard. The vibe is a beautiful mess – uni students bop out of gigs at the Enmore Theatre into the same bars as pairs of Boomers and Millennials out on dates.

Photograph: Anna Kucera

It also helps that Enmore is squeezed between the late-night circus of Newtown, Marrickville (last year’s winner of Time Out’s ‘Coolest Neighbourhood’), and the up-and-coming eat streets of Petersham. We recommend jumping into the fray – and see where you Enmore up. (Hehe.)

According to Time Out Sydney editor Alice Ellis, this is the way to spend the perfect night out in Enmore:

“Sleep in, enjoy a lazy day, then head to Enmore Road for dinner. Our picks: Colombo Social for Sri Lankan, Osteria di Russo & Russo for Italian, or Queen Chow for Cantonese. Grab a gelato at Cow and the Moon before a show at the legendary Enmore Theatre, where you’ll catch local and international music and comedy acts. Finish with several nightcaps at any of the awesome small bars (Enmore Country Club, Bar Louise, Fortunate Son, Jacoby’s). Up for kick-ons? Pick between pub royalty: the Queens or the Duke. Soon you’ll also be able to hit up new live music venue, the Trocadero Room. Need a late-night snack? Head to Faheem’s, and if you’re looking for more late-night action, keep walking up Enmore Road until you reach the many bars on Newtown’s King Street.”

Photograph: Supplied/The Enmore Theatre

And what’s so legendary about the Enmore Theatre? Time Out Sydney’s arts and culture editor Alannah Le Cross explains:

“If you’ve ever been to a show at the Enmore, you’ve unwittingly become part of Sydney history. Originally opened to the public in 1912, this Art Deco palace is the longest running live entertainment venue in the city. For a lot of Aussie bands, booking the Enmore means you’ve 'made it'. Many fond memories have been forged here in hardcore mosh pits and at Sydney Comedy Festival galas. Not even a neon-lit refurbishment in 2021 or that time the floor collapsed five minutes into a concert last year could dull the slightly-grimy allure of a show here. Prime minister (and former DJ) Anthony Albanese is also a fan of the Enmore – the PM received a rockstar welcome and skolled a beer when he was spotted at a Gang of Youths gig in 2022.”

Only one other Australian neighbourhood made Time Out’s global top 40 – the Sydney ’burb was beaten by Brunswick East, a spot in Melbourne’s answer to Sydney’s Inner West, which placed #6 in the world. Claps to you, Melbourne! That’s one more place to add to your must-visit list next time you head south.

Here’s the full Time Out list of 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world:

Laureles, Medellín Smithfield, Dublin Carabanchel, Madrid Havnen, Copenhagen Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Brunswick East, Melbourne Mid-City, New Orleans Isola, Milan West, Amsterdam Tomigaya, Tokyo Baltic Triangle, Liverpool Cours Julien, Marseille Arts District, Los Angeles Chinatown, Singapore Fort Greene, New York Leith, Edinburgh Enmore, Sydney Costa Caparica, Almada, Lisbon Hyde Park, Chicago West End, Glasgow Sea Point, Cape Town Neukölln, Berlin Haut-Marais, Paris King’s Cross, London Hannam-dong, Seoul Coral Gables, Miami Richmond District, San Francisco Vinohrady, Prague El Clot, Barcelona San Miguel Chapultepec, Mexico City Exarcheia, Athens Bebek, Istanbul Ponsonby, Auckland Zhongshan, Taipei Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Manila Centre-Ville, Montreal Dotonbori, Osaka The Annex, Toronto Song Wat, Bangkok Cantonments, Accra





