This Newtown bakery is giving away free ‘cronuts’ all day this Friday

Few baked goods have driven a cult-level global craze quite like the cronut. A hybrid of a fried donut and a flakey croissant, they began their ascent to world domination in New York back in 2013, and at the height of their popularity, cronut mania had pushed the price of just one of these sweet treats as high as $100.

Fortunately, you won’t have to pay anywhere near that much for one at Newtown’s Brewtown, which all but single-handedly spearheaded the cronut's rise to popularity in Sydney. In fact, on Friday, July 31, you won’t have to pay anything at all. Because, to celebrate their post-shutdown reopening, the folks at Brewtown's first-floor bakery will be giving away bitesize cronuts and a range of other cakes and brownies, for free. These delicious morsels will be available all day long, so make sure you come for the freebies but stay for the great coffee and industrial-chic vibes.

