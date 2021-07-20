Sydney
Tokyo Lamington Newtown, Black Star Pastry, food overview, lamin
Photograph: Anna Kucera

This Newtown bakery is giving away free lamingtons for one day only

It's to mark World Lamington Day (no, we didn't know it existed either)

By
Maxim Boon
While the humble lamington is a sweet treat familiar to all Aussies, there is, apparently, enough global fondness for these delicious sponge squares to warrant a World Lamington Day, on July 21. To mark the occasion, Newtown’s Tokyo Lamington are spreading the coconut dusted love by giving away one free lammo with every online order, but this delicious deal is only available for one day only, on July 21.

While the baking boffins at Tokyo Lamington have cooked up all manner of ingenious variants (fairy-bread popcorn and yuzu custard with meringue are personal favourites), the freebies will be the OG (and for many of us, MVP) variety. A generous smear of vanilla cream and raspberry jam sandwiched between two pillowy-soft sponge cubes, drenched in rich milk chocolate and coated in delightfully crisp shards of blowtorched coconut. 

If that’s got your mouth watering, be quick to get your order in. The freebies are limited to one per household, to ensure there’s plenty of lamington love to spread far and wide.

You can place your order here.

And keep your ear to the ground for the long-awaited end of lockdown, as the Tokyo Lamington crew have pledged to hold an end-of-lockdown shindig with their pals at Surry Hills coffee shrine Single O to celebrate Sydney’s newfound freedom, whenever that may be.

You can get a heap of sweet treats delivered to your door during lockdown. Check out our recommendations of the best takeaway desserts in Sydney.

