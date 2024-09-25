Subscribe
This NSW spot was just voted Australia’s best fine dining restaurant

Millions of Aussie Tripadvisor reviews were taken into account, with this moody, produce-driven restaurant in wine country taking the top spot

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Crumpets and caviar
Photograph: Dom Cherry
Ready for some exceptional news? Tripadvisor has just released its yearly list of the country’s best restaurants as voted by you, and one New South Wales restaurant has claimed the title of the best fine dining restaurant in Australia. EXP, a modern fine diner in Pokolbin, Hunter Valley, topped this year’s awards, beating tropical haven Melaleuca in Port Douglas, which came in second place. Wine country got another nod with The Gates Restaurant, also in Pokolbin, taking third place. Fourth place went to Maxwell Restaurant in South Australia’s McLaren Vale, followed by Windy Point Restaurant, also in South Australia.

I’ve been lucky enough to visit EXP twice, and can say that dining here is an extraordinary experience, and well worth your next road trip. Michelin-trained chef-owner Frank Fawkner’s cooking is as exciting and boundary-pushing as it is nostalgic and comforting. The moody, charcoal-toned dining room sets the stage for a meal that celebrates the spirit of the Hunter Valley with farm-fresh produce paired with local wines. Time Out tip: sit at the chef’s table and watch the team work – it’s a memory that’s sure to stay with you long after you drive past the green pastures on your way home.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title recognises the top restaurants and experiences in Australia and around the world. Tripadvisor analyses its user-generated data and reviews over a 12-month period, narrowing it down to the venues that receive the highest volume of exceptional reviews and opinions from the TripAdvisor community. How cool is this: out of Tripadvisor’s eight million listings, fewer than one per cent achieve this milestone.

Tripadvisor said: “EXP. restaurant stands out for its intimate setting and eye-catching presentations. The superb food made with local produce and the excellent wines make for a fantastic dining experience. Try the exquisite meals paired with their top-notch wines for a treat. The staff are friendly, knowledgeable, and the service is efficient. The calm ambiance and exceptional attention to detail make it a memorable experience.”

You can check out all the winners here, and if you’re planning a trip to the Hunter, you can view our guide here.

