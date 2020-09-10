This ritzy, retro, sky-high bar is opening soon on the top floor of the Sydney Tower

It's Sydney's highest bar, 83 levels above the streets of the CBD

In case you missed it, the Sydney Tower's dining and drinking scene has recently been the beneficiary of a swanky new refurb.

We've just been clued in on the retro-inspired, laminated pod armchairs and sweeping city views of new cocktail haunt, Bar 83. Perched 245 metres and 83 levels above street level, the new lounge is officially the highest bar in the city. With its curated drinks list and futuristic, spaceship-style décor, it's sure to be the jewel in the crown of the revamped space.

Under the direction of award-winning bartender Jenna Hemsworth, Bar 83 will have the substance to match, too. Having spent three years crafting cocktails and curating drinks lists at city watering holes like the Baxter Inn and old-world French eatery Hubert, Hemsworth will usher in a cocktails list which brings native Australian ingredients to the fore.

Bar 83 opens on September 25, where it'll stay open from noon until midnight on Sundays to Thursdays, and until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. You can make bookings online.





