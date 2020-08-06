This subscription service will deliver craft activities with beer or wine pairings to your door

The inventive minds from Art Somewhere were onto a good thing when they brought together craft beers and craft activities. This fortnightly subscription service – that kept many idle hands busy with learning new skills over a bevvie during the height of the Sydney lockdowns – is back and even better.

You can sign up to have surprise craft projects delivered directly to your door twice a month, along with a six pack of Mountain Goat beers to get those creative juices flowing. If your taste in tipple tends towards tannins rather than tinnies, you’ll be happy to hear there’s a new option. Art Somewhere has teamed up with the connoisseurs from P&V Wine and Liquor Merchants for a pack that pairs natural wines with your crafternoon. If you’re off the booze, you can also select a subscription sans grog.

The craft activities for round two are under wraps, however we can say they’ve teamed up with some of Sydney’s best local artists for the likes of knitting, mosaic, collage and bookbinding. This time you can also expect a bonus creative demo every fortnight from the creative upcycling pioneers from Reverse Garbage, who’ll help you turn used materials into treasures.

You can sign up for a one, two or three month subscription – with each fortnightly box containing all the materials, artist videos and support needed to master beautiful hand-made crafts at home. A one-month subscription (two deliveries) starts at $100 with booze pairing, or $60 without. Craft box-only orders can be delivered Australia-wide, beer or wine paired packs can be delivered across most of Sydney, and all options can be picked up for free from 107 Redfern. Check out subscriptions here.

Art Somewhere is a creative hangout that has been running out of not-for-profit space 107 Projects in Redfern for about two years. By purchasing a subscription, you can help make sure the good folk at 107 can continue their work supporting local artists and providing community-focussed programs.

