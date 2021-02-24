SydneyChange city
Henrietta Banquet
Photograph: Supplied/Henrietta

This Surry Hills charcoal chook joint is doing bottomless slushie cocktails at the weekend

This Lebanese feast will be available every Saturday and Sunday from 12-3pm

By
Maxim Boon
Birds, beats and bottomless banquets are set to be the new weekend agenda at top-notch charcoal chook joint Henrietta in Surry Hills. The Lebanese chicken restaurant, run by the same team behind Crown Street favourites Nour and Cuckoo Callay, is launching a new weekend feast including bottomless refills of limited edition frozen cocktails during your 90-minute sitting.

For $89 per person, between noon and 3pm on Sundays and Saturdays, you can tear into Henrietta's signature chicken, complete with its house-made garlic toum and pickles, plus freshly made hummus, falafel, tahini, beef brisket shawarma tacos, sumac salt-dusted chips and plenty of warmed Lebanese flatbread. And if after all that you've still got room for dessert, there's chocolate mousse with honeycomb, rose and pistachios. You can wash down this mighty feed with your choice of either the weekend’s limited edition slushie cocktail, or stay classy with an Aperol spritz or strawberry fool spritz, and refills are unlimited for your full 90-minute stay.

Henrietta’s house DJs will be supplying a soundtrack of old-school RnB and hip hop to put you in the mood to let loose. If that’s not a reason to get slushed this weekend, we don’t know what is.

