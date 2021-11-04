This Sydney bakery is donating all of the proceeds from its moustache cookies to Movember

On average, men die six years earlier than women, with some reasons largely preventable. Movember is an annual event during the month of November to raise awareness on men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide. It isn’t just about growing a moustache for the month, although that is the main way the campaign encourages donations. Over eighteen years of impact, Movember has funded over 1250 men’s health projects, across 23 countries. This includes the development of 54 life-saving inventions, 74 therapies and 107 new kinds of diagnostic tests for prostate cancer, plus community-led mental health projects that have changed and saved thousands.

THICC Cookies are renowned for their audaciously chunky New York-style cookies and brownies. Now, this bakery in the Rocks has gone one step beyond and baked up a very special Mo-Choc-Chip cookie just for Movember, helping raise funds for this excellent cause. The thick New York-style choc chip cookies come complete with their very own chocolate facial hair and cost just $7 for one or $26 for a Movember PRO-MO Box consisting of two moustache cookies and two Funfetti cookies. Best of all, 100 per cent of the purchase price from every Mo-Choc-Chip cookie sold in November is being donated to help fund even more men’s health projects. So even if you can only buy one (or a box), every bit counts.

“Mental health issues are a serious issue in the hospitality sector and we wanted to do something to help this awesome charity,” says THICC Cookies co-founder Chris Sheldrick. “Our choc-chip cookies are hugely popular and we thought this would be a great way to chip in.”

The Mo-Choc-Chip cookies are delivered nationwide and are tax-deductible, so it’s a particularly sweet win-win. You can order yours here.

