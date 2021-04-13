Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Baby koala clings to mother's back
Photograph: Supplied/Wild Life Sydney Zoo

This Sydney zoo wants your help to name its new baby koala

The first koala joey of the season has arrived at Wild Life Sydney Zoo

By
Alannah Maher
Advertising

We don’t need to wait for the first days of spring to see new animal babies in Sydney. At the small but mighty Wild Life Sydney Zoo in Darling Harbour, keepers are celebrating the arrival of the first koala joey of the season to explore life outside of mum’s pouch. This bright-eyed, fuzzy young soul is approximately six-and-a-half months old and weighs just 500 grams. 

“Our little joey has started to make a regular appearance in the mornings and afternoons, much to the delight of our guests,” said zookeeper Ashley Wombey in a statement. “Just like Kyara (her mum) this little bub is very lively and loves to climb. Sometimes she climbs all over Kyara’s head when all mum wants to do is sleep! Kyara is very patient with her little girl and makes sure she is always comfy.” 

There’s just one thing this baby is missing: a name. The zoo is inviting members of the public to help name the little scamp. Following convention, the name should start with the letter ‘K’ – the same as the first letter of the mum’s name, ‘Kyara’. 

The winner of the naming game will receive a family pass for Wild Life Sydney Zoo, and you’ll also meet the new joey at a Koala Photo Encounter.

Entries are now open here and close on Tuesday, April 20. The winning name will be announced on Friday, April 23.

Want more cute critters in your life? Here's where to see animals in Sydney.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.