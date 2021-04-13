This Sydney zoo wants your help to name its new baby koala

We don’t need to wait for the first days of spring to see new animal babies in Sydney. At the small but mighty Wild Life Sydney Zoo in Darling Harbour, keepers are celebrating the arrival of the first koala joey of the season to explore life outside of mum’s pouch. This bright-eyed, fuzzy young soul is approximately six-and-a-half months old and weighs just 500 grams.

“Our little joey has started to make a regular appearance in the mornings and afternoons, much to the delight of our guests,” said zookeeper Ashley Wombey in a statement. “Just like Kyara (her mum) this little bub is very lively and loves to climb. Sometimes she climbs all over Kyara’s head when all mum wants to do is sleep! Kyara is very patient with her little girl and makes sure she is always comfy.”

There’s just one thing this baby is missing: a name. The zoo is inviting members of the public to help name the little scamp. Following convention, the name should start with the letter ‘K’ – the same as the first letter of the mum’s name, ‘Kyara’.

The winner of the naming game will receive a family pass for Wild Life Sydney Zoo, and you’ll also meet the new joey at a Koala Photo Encounter.

Entries are now open here and close on Tuesday, April 20. The winning name will be announced on Friday, April 23.

