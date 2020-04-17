The ultra feminine, vintage inspired surrounds of Sky Sirens Academy of Burlesque, Pole Dance & Aerial Artistry in Surry Hills is a place where people across Sydney have converged to learn new skills and reclaim their own sensuality: whether that's hoisting yourself up a pole to a backdrop of leopard print wallpaper, or peeling off a satin glove surrounded by flamingos, feathers and encouragement.

While the studio has temporarily closed its doors, it has released a suite of online classes to get you grooving, grinding and feeling the fantasy at home. Available to total beginners as well as dancers who are more practiced in burlesque and sexy movement arts, these classes are delivered as packs of four videos with instructions.

You can choose to learn tricks on a chair with the Bend & Lap class, get Down & Dirty with floorwork, unleash your inner flapper and learn the Charleston with Deco Darlings, up your flexibility with the Sexy Flexy workout, or polish up your freestyle showgirl moves with Flow & Sparkle. All are taught by the studio's industry professional instructors.

All online classes are available to purchase individually (from $40) or as part of a package ($75-$180) from Sky Sirens’ online shop, where you’ll also find a treasure trove of showgirl trimmings, from pasties and lingerie to knee pads and stacked Pleaser heels.

For an added level of accessibility, all of the online classes are subtitled. Studio owner Katia, who is deaf as well as being an experienced professional showgirl, teaches the Flow & Sparkle class in Auslan.

The video packs are available from April 20, and can be pre-purchased before this date. You have unlimited access to the videos for four weeks from the Monday after purchase. Time to take your isolation to fabulous new places.