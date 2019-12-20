Time Out’s Bar of the Year has created a cocktail to combat food waste

CBD cocktail bar PS40, recently named Time Out's Bar of the Year for 2020, has created a 'drink made of drinks', to prove that the produce we often bin can still be repurposed in surprisingly delicious ways.
The Re-tini is the creation of owner Michael Chiem, whose approach combines a fearlessly innovative attitude to ingredients with a flair for storytelling through his cocktails. The emerald-hued concoction features leftover herbs, peas, citrus husks, a dash of olive brine, tomatillo juice and vodka to create a sharp yet earthy ode to the classic Martini.
The reuse revolution has gained major momentum around the world in the past year, particularly the widespread rejection of single-use plastics such as plastic bags, coffee cups and straws. But food wastage is an ecological issue that is far less addressed, particularly within the hospitality industries; more than 300,000 tonnes of food waste finds its way into the dumpsters of pubs and bars in Sydney every year.
Chiem said the Re-tini offer an opportunity "to question current and future methods of drink creation".
"On a practical level, you can save money, time and energy," he said. “But also it can be a source of creativity, through a new lens where we can dream and formulate delicious drinks.”
If your interest is piqued, you’ll have to hurry: Sydneysiders will only be able to sample the Re-tini at PS40 until December 31.