In-N-Out Burgers Double-double burger
Photograph: In-N-Out

US burger chain In-N-Out is popping up in Sydney today for one day only

The fast-casual favourite is back Down Under, but you'll have to be quick if you want your own double-double

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Just as Sydneysiders have developed a taste for America’s fast-food riches courtesy of the arrival of Five Guys on our shores, one of the US’s other burger juggernauts has landed in Sydney. But you’ll need to be quick if you want to taste one of the beloved burgs of In-N-Out, as its Darlinghurst pop-up is in town for just one day.

Today, Wednesday, June 29, In-N-Out is setting up shop at East Village Darlinghurst from 10am to 4pm. It will be serving up double-double burgers, animal-style and protein-style burgers on a strictly first-come, first-served basis – so you best start queueing pronto. 

In-N-Out has staged several pop-ups in Sydney in the past, but this is the first time since the start of the pandemic in Australia, in March 2020, that the American fast-food legends have headed Down Under.

Hungry for burgs but can't make it to In-N-Out? These are Sydney's most OTT monster burgers.

