US burger giant Five Guys will open its first Aussie store in Penrith next week

Sydney’s burgerphiles were rapt with drool-worthy anticipation last July, when American meat maestros Five Guys announced their intention to open the brand's first Down Under franchise in early 2021. Initially, the internationally popular burger chain's first Aussie digs was to be set up in Sydney's CBD, establishing a central flagship outlet before expanding to more locations nationwide.

But as has so often been the case over the past year, the ongoing health crisis threw a spanner in those works. Rather than disappoint Sydney’s hungry burger-seekers with a delayed CBD opening, Five Guys opted to stick to its original timeline by opening its first Australian branch in Penrith, instead. And now, we have a date for the grand opening: September 20.

Since this is currently an LGA of concern, only people who live in Penrith and within 5km of the new outlet at 123 Mulgoa Road will be able to swing by for takeaway, but all is not lost for the Five Guys stans across the rest of the city – delivery options will be brought online in the not too distant future.

Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group, the chief Australian and New Zealand franchisee of Five Guys, conducted a six-month study to pinpoint the best suburban location in Greater Sydney for the fast-food juggernaut’s first Aussie home. Settling on the Panthers Penrith Rugby Leagues Club on Mulgoa Road as the perfect spot, it’ll be situated – rather fittingly – right next to Australia’s first Krispy Kreme outlet, another American chain that has flourished since arriving on Antipodean shores.

Several other sites are already being assessed by Seagrass for future Five Guys outlets, including a flagship store in the CBD that'll hopefully be ready before the end of the year.

