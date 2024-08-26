The Paris 2024 Olympics was magnifique. It finished and we no longer knew what to do with ourselves. But the good thing is that, this week, part deux starts: the Paralympics. The Paris Games saw the Aussie team break a whole lot of records, and things are looking promising for our Paralympic athletes, too – with 160 incredible athletes set to compete, including 61 debutants and 99 returning Paralympians.

So whether you’re a die-hard sports nut or just looking for an excuse to join the bandwagon, there's never been a better time to cheer on our Aussie legends. Here's where you can do just that. An Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, oui, oui, oui seems appropriate right about now!

First, though, we answer some key questions to help you watch…

When is the Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Sydney time?

The Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony will take place at 8pm local time in Paris (that’s 4am AEST) – very early on the morning of Thursday, August 29, 2024. The Paralympics will run through until Sunday, September 8.

When is the Paralympics Closing Ceremony in Sydney time?

The Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be another early morning for Sydneysiders – kicking off at 8pm local time in Paris – that’s 4am AEST on Monday, August 9.

How can you watch the Paralympics on TV from Sydney?

You can watch the Olympics on free-to-air TV via the Nine Network, and catch up on 9Now. Stan Sport will also broadcast all events.

Where to watch the Paralympics in Sydney:

Watch the Paralympics at: The Tumbalong Park Sound Shell

Tumbalong Park transformed into a live site for the Olympics, and it’s bringing all the energy back for the Paralympics, too. Screenings are held in the epic new Sound Shell, which was built thanks to a $10 million investment from Placemaking NSW. The site is complete with two 9- x 5-metre digital screens, permanent speakers and acoustic panelling. As well as the big screens, there’ll be fun Olympics-style challenges and food trucks.

The site will be open from 5pm to 11pm on weekdays (from August 29 until September 8) and from midday until 11pm on weekends. Get more detail on the site's broadcasts, here.

Photograph: Melissa Woodley | Time Out Sydney

Watch the Paralympics at: every Westfield

All 37 Westfield destinations across Australia will be transforming into official Live Sites for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Once the Games start, you can rock up to your local Westfield to watch live streams of key matches direct from Paris, and enjoy sporty-style events and live music. And yes, they will be extending their opening times, including into the early hours of the morning so that fans can watch live. Once the Games are on, you can find out what’s happening over here.

