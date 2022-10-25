Sydney
Bar at 24/7 Sports Bar

The best sports bars in Sydney

When drinking is your second favourite game, these are the places to go to indulge in both

Time Out editors
&
Maya Skidmore
In Sydney, sport is a big deal. The year starts with cricket, and once the test commentary has faded we move on to the tennis, followed by the AFL, NRL, and Union, with some basketball, soccer and netball thrown in for good measure. And now that Australians have also developed a taste for international leagues and tournaments, we also try to follow the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and the English Premier League. Plus, with the 2022 World Cup coming up in November,  the need to find a good place to watch the beautiful game whilst slinging back beautiful booze is second to none. What we're trying to say is that there's a whole lot of excellent sport to be watched, and if you don't have cable, or are in search of the atmosphere that only fans en masse create, then use this ultimate guide to find your way to the very best sports bars in Sydney. 

Want more? Check out our list of the best pubs in Sydney. 

The best sports bars in Sydney

The Light Brigade Hotel

1. The Light Brigade Hotel

  • Bars
  • Woollahra
  • price 1 of 4

They love their sport so much at this Paddo/Woollahra borderlands hotel that we’ve seen them turn every seat in the house to face the big screen like it was a cinema, and they still post the televised sport schedule online so you never miss a match, whatever your code.

The Oaks Hotel

2. The Oaks Hotel

  • Bars
  • Neutral Bay
  • price 2 of 4

Billed as the "ultimate man cave", this contemporary take on the classic sports bar isn't merely a place to watch the game. There's the biggest foosball table in NSW, arcade-style basketball hoops and air hockey, and a manly menu with a few gourmet twists.

Courthouse Hotel

3. Courthouse Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

When there’s a bite in the air that makes sitting in the garden a little too chilly for comfort, there’s no better way to spend an afternoon that posting up on one of the bar stools and watching the footy over a jug of beer and a Courty burger. 

24/7 Sports Bar

4. 24/7 Sports Bar

  • Bars
  • Darling Harbour

The 24/7 Sports Bar is your destination in the Star for all things sports-related. The bar features three mega screens as well as more than 50 LCD TVs (yes, 50). The menu features typical pub classics and the bar has a slew of rotating specials.

The Golden Sheaf

5. The Golden Sheaf

  • Bars
  • Double Bay
  • price 1 of 4

The big drawcard of this Double Bay establishment is the beautifully appointed leafy garden bar, which conveniently means getting a seat in the older-style public bar with a great view of the big screens is a good bet.

The Lord Gladstone
Photograph: Anna Kucera

6. The Lord Gladstone

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Chippendale

The ability to squash so many Sydney scenes inside a modest space is one of this pub’s most impressive attributes. On an unremarkable Saturday night you’ve got Bondi babes, queer indie kids, footy and rugby fans, sneaker freakers, hip-hop heads and what appears to be a crew of nonchalant models all cramming into the concrete courtyard for a good time.

Churchills Sports Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

7. Churchills Sports Bar

  • Bars
  • Kingsford

Fancy a flutter? Every sporting event you can think of is available on the big screens here and they have a bistro menu that stretches from breakfast through to late night snacks so you are all sorted for game day.    

Public House Petersham

8. Public House Petersham

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Petersham
  • price 1 of 4

At this gussied up Petersham pub you'll find a huge HD projector screen and good sound, both for sport as well as film screenings. With homemade woodfired pizzas, classic and craft beers on tap, and an all-natural wine list that changes with the seasons, this is an elegant (and delicious) place to catch the big game.

 

York 75

9. York 75

  • Bars
  • Sydney

A top notch clubhouse hidden above Bistrode CBD, which itself is stacked on top of the Hotel CBD. This is the place where your booth comes with it's own, individual TV screen. That’s right, sports fans, the power is yours. Sick of your niche interest always getting bumped in favour of the NRL? Desperate to catch some of the Netball World Cup and no one is screening it? If it’s televised, you can watch it here over beers and a Philly cheesesteak.

The Warren View Hotel

10. The Warren View Hotel

  • Bars
  • Enmore

The big advantage of this Enmore favourite can be summed up thusly: the beer garden, which has a gate off Enmore Road. But the front rooms fill up fast on finals weekend because the TVs ringing the room mean everyone can see.

North Bondi RSL

11. North Bondi RSL

  • Bars
  • Bondi North
  • price 1 of 4

They have one of those ludicrously large projector screens for the preferred game, plus TVs mounted around the main room of this beachfront RSL. The drinks are wallet-friendly, they do good trade in counter meals and if your team’s getting flogged you can always zone out and watch the breakers roll in over Bondi Beach instead.

Coogee Bay Hotel

12. Coogee Bay Hotel

  • Bars
  • Coogee
  • price 1 of 4

Being by the beach is all well and good but once the sun goes down the surfboards, goggles and togs get put away and those sun-kissed bodies need a place to let off steam. And that place is the Coogee Bay Hotel, which has a dedicated sports bar if you're looking for somewhere to watch the game.

Read more
The Golden Barley Hotel
Photograph: Daniel Boud

13. The Golden Barley Hotel

  • Bars
  • Marrickville
  • price 1 of 4

Sometimes a little nip and tuck can be good for business. We’re not talking a terrifying facelift, more a renovated bistro and a few craft beer taps to spice things up for the regulars. The public bar at the Golden Barley they’ve left well enough alone. Behind the beautiful old Art Deco façade there is still dark green carpet, comfy vinyl chairs, a Keno corner, and four big TVs for watching the game.

The Vic On the Park
Oscar Colman

14. The Vic On the Park

  • Bars
  • Marrickville

The bright front bar still shows footy on multiple screens, serves jugs of Carlton and holds fast to the kind of dark carpet that hides a myriad of sins. But prime real estate at the Vic is out the back on the huge, covered wooden deck with a shady tree at one end and a fire pit for the odd spit-roast lamb at the other and a big screen on one wall.

Dick's Hotel

16. Dick's Hotel

  • Bars
  • Balmain

This is a pub that’s sticking to its old-school guns. Inside you’ve got a hard-wearing, dark wooden bar, walls decked out in sports memorabilia, TVs tuned to the footy and stubby holders that you can buy on the spot. Over the massive beer garden there’s a huge domed roof protecting one half of the paved courtyard from inclement weather, and if you’ve got a faithful friend of the four-legged variety that’s AOK: dogs are welcome in the open-air section.

Cheers

17. Cheers

  • Bars
  • Sydney

This sports bar with plenty of screens, is something of a Sydney institution - it proudly claims to be "Sydney's home of sport". Be ready to cheer long and loud with other sports fans who are ready to raise the roof of this CBD venue. It gets messy late here, but that's half the fun. The rest you can worry about at 2am. Or never, since it's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.    

The Beach Road Hotel

18. The Beach Road Hotel

  • Bars
  • Bondi Beach
  • price 1 of 4

Rock up on a Saturday arvo and the front bar here is full of locals and regulars having a punt on the tote, yelling at screens showing various sporting events and downing lager. It’s a beer-drinking, sports-watching kind of place. 

Surly's

19. Surly's

  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst
  • price 1 of 4

You might have pegged this Surry Hills bar as a spot for barbecue and American brews amongst the beautiful and beardy, but they made sure to mount two big screens behind the bar so you can get a lean on and catch every play over mac’n‘cheese and slow cooked ribs.

Harlequin Inn

21. Harlequin Inn

  • Bars
  • Pyrmont
  • price 1 of 4

If the large rugby ball on top of the roof doesn't give it away, you'll realise as soon as you step inside the Harlequin Inn that it's a sports skewed pub. The four projector screens here attract big crowds for everything from big ticket boxing matches to weekly footy games, alongside American basketball and football matches throughout the day. If it's a really big game you may even see folks gathered on the footpaths peering into the large windows to catch some of the action. 

