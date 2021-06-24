Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A beautiful, colourful woven sculpture made of old advertising material and flags hanging over World Square
Photograph Gabrielle Filtz, Vandal | Weaving Thru the World, 2021, Gabrielle Filtz

World Square unveils new public artwork made from upcycled Mardi Gras banners

You can see the beautiful colours of this fluttering work by artist Gabrielle Filtz unfurled over World Square.

By Stephen A Russell
Advertising

Have you ever looked up at all the flags fluttering in the breeze or the great big banners that unfurl around the city, advertising the next big show, and wondered where they all go when they’re done? TBH, we’ve always just assumed the answer is landfill. And it probably is. But a gorgeous new artwork that has popped up in World Square offers a glorious alternative.

‘Weaving Thru the World’ is a stunning hanging sculpture that’s been stitched together from upcycled City of Sydney street banners and flags, plus discarded fabrics, ribbons and rope by artist artist Gabrielle Filtz from creative collective Vandal. “Multiple trips to Reverse Garbage in Marrickville ensured I had a colourful palette of recycled, reusable mediums to work with,” Flitz says. There are old Mardi Gras materials in the mix too, with the joyous colours of the work a nice nod to the Pride rainbow.

She was excited by the possibility opened up by creating a sustainable sculpture like this, commissioned by World Square. “I kept asking myself how the artwork can show Sydney, and the wider world, that we are creating a beautiful statement piece and also be mindful of the delicate ecosystem on this beautiful planet of ours,” Flitz adds. “By purchasing these recycled materials from Reverse Garbage, we not only supported their amazing contribution to recycling, but also gave a sustainable second life to Sydney’s cultural heritage in the form of a bold, up-cycled work of recycled art for the next generation to enjoy.”

Whatever happens in the coming week, taking a stroll down to World Square and stopping to look up and snap and Insta-ready selfie with a lusciously vibrant backdrop might be just the ticket fo a no-stress outdoor art experience. 

Love art out and about? Here are our guides to the best public art and street art in Sydney.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.