Have you ever looked up at all the flags fluttering in the breeze or the great big banners that unfurl around the city, advertising the next big show, and wondered where they all go when they’re done? TBH, we’ve always just assumed the answer is landfill. And it probably is. But a gorgeous new artwork that has popped up in World Square offers a glorious alternative.

‘Weaving Thru the World’ is a stunning hanging sculpture that’s been stitched together from upcycled City of Sydney street banners and flags, plus discarded fabrics, ribbons and rope by artist artist Gabrielle Filtz from creative collective Vandal. “Multiple trips to Reverse Garbage in Marrickville ensured I had a colourful palette of recycled, reusable mediums to work with,” Flitz says. There are old Mardi Gras materials in the mix too, with the joyous colours of the work a nice nod to the Pride rainbow.

She was excited by the possibility opened up by creating a sustainable sculpture like this, commissioned by World Square. “I kept asking myself how the artwork can show Sydney, and the wider world, that we are creating a beautiful statement piece and also be mindful of the delicate ecosystem on this beautiful planet of ours,” Flitz adds. “By purchasing these recycled materials from Reverse Garbage, we not only supported their amazing contribution to recycling, but also gave a sustainable second life to Sydney’s cultural heritage in the form of a bold, up-cycled work of recycled art for the next generation to enjoy.”

Whatever happens in the coming week, taking a stroll down to World Square and stopping to look up and snap and Insta-ready selfie with a lusciously vibrant backdrop might be just the ticket fo a no-stress outdoor art experience.

