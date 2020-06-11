You can book your own private igloo at harbourside bar Cargo

There's been a lot of talk of social bubbles lately, keeping your circle small and insulated. But how do you take a social bubble and apply it to a popular party bar? Why, with your own private igloo, of course.

Harbourside bar Cargo has installed clear plastic igloos, which you can book with your mates for your own private party. Igloos can seat between two and eight people (you have to have at least six at peak times), and bookings include two hours of bottomless beer and wine, as well as food like fried jalapenos, wagyu beef sliders, fish and chips and pizza. If that is not enough, there's a QR code on each menu, so you can order more in a contactless fashion.

Igloo packages cost $59 per person, and each booking is for two hours.

