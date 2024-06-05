Sydney
Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Cargo

  • Bars
  • Darling Harbour
  1. Dance floor at Cargo Bar
    Photograph: Onecut Studios
  2. Tacos at Cargo Bar
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  3. Dance floor at Cargo Bar
    Photograph: Onecut Studios
  4. Food and drinks at Cargo Bar
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  5. Cockails at Cargo Bar
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  6. Pizza and drinks at Cargo Bar
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  7. The beer garden at Cargo Bar
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  8. Dance floor at Cargo Bar
    Photograph: Onecut Studios
  9. The outside of Cargo Bar
    Photograph: Onecut Studios
Time Out says

After 24 years filled with hookups and vodka Red Bulls, Sydney’s OG party bar is back – and looking better than ever, thanks to a massive four-month renovation

If you’ve never had a sweaty, late-night rendezvous at Cargo Bar, one of Sydney’s OG party bars, you haven’t lived. Or more likely, you’re a baggy-jeans-wearing Gen Z who’s probably cooler than me. Millennials and Gen X know Cargo Bar well – what's your story? – and love it or loathe it, the King Street Wharf boozer is a Sydney institution.

Swinging open its doors in 2000 – the same year as the Sydney Olympics – Cargo Bar has been a reliable go-to spot for night owls, providing high-octane fun for 24 years, which is no small feat in a city of glittering openings and sad closures. And while there have been some minor touch-ups throughout its lifespan, the team decided it was time for a revamp. Now, after a massive four-month renovation, Darling Harbour’s iconic nightclub is back, complete with cutting-edge lighting and sound systems, a killer new DJ booth, a luxe VIP area, and fresh bar, lounge and dining spaces. And yes, the dance floor and pop hits remain.

That’s not all we like. Featuring lush greenery, colourful furniture and those harbour views, the Palm Springs-inspired beer garden is a prime place for lunch catch-ups and after-work sundowners. Hungry? The menu features crowd-pleasers like crisp fish tacos, schnitty burgers, salt and pepper squid and a Japanese eggplant bowl with miso-roasted eggplant. Plus, come down at night and get around the $25 mid-week offers, which come with a meal and your choice of boozy drink.

With a capacity for 500 punters and late-night opening hours – including until 3am on Friday and Saturday nights – there’s a lot of fun still to be had at Cargo.

And we’ve got to say: the sprawling, two-level nightclub is looking schmick. Do you have plans this weekend? If not, it may be time to venture down memory lane.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

RECOMMENDED READS:

Feel like a boogie? These are best dancefloors in Sydney.

Strapped for cash? Get around Sydney's cheap meal specials for every night of the week.

Three epic public spaces have opened in Darling Harbour.

Avril Treasure
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
52-60 The Promenade
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
(02) 8322 2005
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu noon-late; Fri-Sat noon-3am
