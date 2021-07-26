Sydney
Puzzle depicting aerial shot of Bronte Beach
Photograph: Supplied/Salty Gallery | Bronte Beach

You can buy 1000 piece puzzles of Sydney’s famous beaches from a local gallery

Bring the beach vibes home with stunning photography – in puzzle form

By
Alannah Maher
Beautiful beaches are serious business in Sydney. We know, that’s why we ranked and rated the city’s 50 best salty shores. But whether the reason is stay-at-home orders, less than ideal weather conditions or simply day-to-day responsibilities, we can’t spend all our time down at the sand.

But thanks to Australian owned and operated online photographic gallery, Salty Gallery, you can bring home a little piece (or 1000 pieces, to be exact) of Bondi, Bronte, Coogee, Little Bay or your favourite Harbour beach. Photographer Dharma Bendersky is sharing his love of the ocean by turning some of his best shots of local shorelines into premium puzzles. 

“I started selling puzzles last year as a way to share my photography in a new way, and for this most recent collection of six designs, I have focused on using aerial images of the eastern suburb beaches that I captured from a helicopter on one of the hottest days last summer,” said Bendersky. “With Sydney in lockdown, the puzzles have been a real hit with people looking for a little escapism, and while lots of people are buying them for themselves, we've also seen a lot being given as surprise gifts for friends and family, and even some early Christmas shoppers!”

“The puzzles are a real challenge, so they take a little bit of time and perseverance to complete, but seeing the beach landscapes come together definitely helps people to forget they're stuck at home.”

The puzzles are $59 each and include free shipping Australia-wide, and can be purchased directly at saltygallery.com.

Want another visual feast? The Art Gallery of NSW is now showing its biggest exhibitions online for free.

