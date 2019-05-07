You can buy a role as an onstage guest in Muriel’s Wedding the Musical

Tickets are selling pretty well for the return Sydney season of Muriel's Wedding the Musical, meaning good seats can be pretty hard to come by. But if you want to be near the action – well, if you want to be literally part of the action – you can now buy tickets that'll get you up close and personal with Muriel.

The producers are offering a limited number of tickets for an onstage wedding guest experience for $99. The wedding scene is big, and instead of hiring more extras, the producers are reaching out to the audience.

You get to watch almost the whole show from your seat at the back of the stalls before being ushered backstage and then up onto the stage for a pivotal moment in the musical. You'll get to mingle with Muriel's guests and then sit in a pew to watch about four minutes of the show from your seats on the stage.

No prior acting experience is necessary – all you have to do is watch the wedding and stand and sit as instructed. If you've been to an actual wedding before, you'll know what's involved. You just have to be over 14 (and be accompanied by an adult if you're under 18), not be drunk or disruptive, and wearing enclosed shoes. See the full terms and conditions before booking here.

Muriel's Wedding the Musical starts performances at the Sydney Lyric on June 29. Read our five-star review of the original Sydney season.

