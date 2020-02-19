You can buy insanely cheap $4 tickets to this year's Opera on the Harbour next week

You know when grandparents say things like, 'Back in my day, cinema tickets were 75 cents...' or something equally galling? Well, you may finally have something to come back at them with. To celebrate the 400,000th ticket sale to the lavish Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour, Opera Australia is handing out 400 tickets for just 400 cents each ($4) for its 2020 revival of Verdi’s La Traviata.

Considered the world’s most popular opera, La Traviata is packed with decadent glamour, heartbreaking tragedy, and astonishing music. Following the ill-fated courtesan Violetta, who longs for love but lives for pleasure, this operatic masterpiece has seduced audiences again and again since its premiere in 1853.

This extravagant production, first staged in 2012, features a humongous, 3.5-tonne, 9-metre high chandelier – adorned with 10,000 Swarovski crystals – set against the iconic Sydney skyline. As in previous years, every performance includes an epic fireworks display, and operagoers can also enjoy one of the five bars on offer at Opera Australia’s pop-up, harbourside theatre.

The 400 discounted tickets can be purchased online for $4 each from 10.00am on Tuesday February 25. It’s your cheaper-than-chips chance to experience a quintessential Italian opera — but don’t worry, there’ll be English and Chinese subtitles, so you'll know what's going on. Once you've secured your seats, simply throw on your ritziest threads, wander down to Mrs Macquarie's Point and no one will be any the wiser that you managed to snag your tickets for a sweet, sweet bargain. Yeah, you’re classy.

