You can dine in style this winter at the Winery's laneway igloo garden

Surry Hills' the Winery is a pretty picture-perfect venue as it stands: bedecked in fairy lights, dotted with people sipping champagne in the garden area, with a plant-decked path leading the way in. Now, it's about to get even prettier with igloos to be installed in the garden, where you and your crew can sit, sip and dine on three courses and a cocktail as soon as your arrive.



The igloos are set up to fit between four and eight people, and you can book out the whole space for $69 per person. For an additional $39 per person, you can kee the drinks flowing for two hours with a beverage package. Each booking is for two hours – and don't worry, if the igloo itself isn't enough to protect you from the germs of the outside world, you'll also be able to order with no contact. You can book Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm, and Friday, Saturdays and Sunday from 12pm onwards. Boozy weekend lunch anyone? Book in online.

