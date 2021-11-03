You can finally meet Taronga Zoo's cute AF lion cubs in person

The little big cats were born in lockdown and until now, Sydneysiders have only been able to see them online

In case you missed it, Taronga Zoo welcomed the birth of five adorable lion cups back in August – three females and two males. And until now, we’ve only been able to see the little cuties via a ‘Cub Cam’, which gave us behind-the-scenes access to watch them growing up. However, now that Taronga Zoo is back open, Sydneysiders can finally go see the cubs in person.

Thursday, November 4th, is a mane event kind of day. In their brand-new home at Taronga’s African Savannah enclosure, the five lion cubs will be making their public debut, and for a roarly good view, guests can go and watch them from the zoo's new lion observation platform.

This is the first time Taronga Zoo has had lion cubs in over 18 years, so it’s a pretty special occasion not to be missed. The cubs were born on August 12 to mum and dad, Maya and Ato, which also happened to be the first-time dad's fourth birthday. Taronga Zoo guests can visit the lion cubs from November 4th.

