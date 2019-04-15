Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right You can get 10-cent dumplings for one day only next week
You can get 10-cent dumplings for one day only next week

By Emily Lloyd-Tait Posted: Monday April 15 2019, 5:32pm

Normally the Argyle, down at the Rocks, is all about a $1 dumpling on a Tuesday, which is a pretty nice special to get amongst when you're strapped for cash. But given we'll all be running on financial fumes after the upcoming long weekend, they've gone and done us one better by hosting a night of 10-cent dumplings on Tuesday April 23, the day after the Easter long weekend. The menu covers prawn, pork and vegetable dumplings and all the most useless shrapnel in your money box will suddenly pay dividends providing you purchase a full-price drink. You'll want to book a spot for this one, especially since half the city has taken the full week off to maximise their public holiday leave, and people really got on board with 10 cent wings the last time they offered them.

Want more cheap eats? Here's Sydney's 50 best.

