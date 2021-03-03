SydneyChange city
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The cast of Hamilton on stage
Photograph: Joan Marcus

You can get $10 tickets to the Aussie production of 'Hamilton' – here's how

The show opens at the Sydney Lyric Theatre on March 17

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

Hamilton, the most hotly anticipated show of the season (the year? The decade? OK, we'll stop), is about to land in Sydney. But the cross-cultural phenomenon that meshes hip-hop, R'n'B and jazz with revolutionary American history, isn't exactly a payday meal – one ticket to a showing at Sydney's Lyric Theatre averages $150-$180 ordinarily, with the steepest tickets priced at $250 each. 

Unless, of course, you're the lucky winner of the show's weekly $10 ticket lottery. 

Timing is crucial: each Friday at 12.01am for the next weeks' performance period, a select number of $10 tickets will be released. Winners are drawn each Thursday between 1-6pm, but you'll only have one hour to claim tickets from the time that you're notified before they're offered to another hopeful. You can enter for one or two seats – and there's absolutely no reason not to enter for two every time and bless your theatre-date-to-be with the show of a lifetime. It's easy to get excited about all this, but don't just enter willy-nilly: winning tickets are non-transferable. If you can’t use your tickets, no one else can, so you'll be depriving someone of the utter magic of seeing Hamilton come to life if you can't attend for some reason. 

To enter, you’ll need to get the TodayTix app on your phone – you can get it on all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Just beware: you're facing some steep odds, if the lottery's popularity in previous showings on Broadway and in Chicago is anything to go by. As reported by Time Out New York, Broadway Direct estimated that there were 10,000 entries for each performance in 2016, which put odds of winning at about 1 in 400.

You can find the entry form here. Godspeed. 

Want more? Here's where you'll find the best theatre in March

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.