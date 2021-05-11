Sydney
Giant Marg
Photograph: Supplied

You can get a giant, 3-litre Margarita this week at Darlinghurst bar Stanley's

It's in honour of World Cocktail Day on Wednesday, May 12

By
Divya Venkataraman
There are plenty of normal-sized Margaritas you can get in Sydney. They're good. We even made a list of the best ones in the city. 

But there are only a few places you can get a massive, three-litre Margarita – maybe even only one. Swing by Stanley's Bar in Darlinghurst, a Miami-Vice-inspired joint with pink-washed walls, Tropicana vibes, blow-up flamingos and bevvies made for drinking by the beach. They're making giant, boozy bowls (with 20 standard drinks per order) for two weeks only. Each one is $300. 

You're going to want to bring along some mates ready to guzzle – at least six of them, due to Responsible Service of Alcohol guidelines. Each boozy bowl is made with a Margarita mix (Master of Mixes, if you want to recreate it at home). Hot tip: time your visit this weekend to coincide with Stanleys' London-famous Salt Beef Beigel pop-up

Book in now to secure your spot. 

