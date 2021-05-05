The best steaks in Sydney
Get your carnivore kicks at one of these meat-loving Sydney steakhouses
Sure, you can order a hunk of meat at any old corner pub, but we're here to raise the steaks. From the prime ribs to the ironwood-grilled and the extremely dry-aged, we've picked out the best steaks in Sydney. Clear your schedule and sit back (and order a hearty glass of red – it's a classic pairing for a reason).
Chophouse
The joy of a steakhouse lies in its simplicity. At Matt Moran's Chophouse, curveballs are not welcome on a single-page menu with laser focus that skips from appetisers to steak and sides with nary a detour. You can order your own fully-contained cut from a selection of four from the grill – no sharing obligations attached. But to get your hands on the Moran family beef from their farm in Oberon, you need to level up to the ‘on the bone’ menu, where meat is priced by the 100g and minimum weights are enforced.
Rockpool Bar and Grill
At Rockpool, they dry-age their steaks to achieve the perfect caramelised popcorn flavour. There's not too much seasoning – just some salt on the crust. But like any good steakhouse, there’s mustard or a house-made barbecue sauce if you play fast and loose with the rules. Yes, the prices are reflective of Rockpool's location and clientele, but you don’t have to get the $190 sirloin – the $59 fillet with Café de Paris butter is a showstopper, and for a nudge more the $75 rib eye on the bone is meat enough to share.
Porteño
When Porteño first opened in 2010, it shook the Sydney dining scene to its core. It remixed dinner to a frenetic rockabilly beat, fuelled it with fire and sparked a Latin-American boom. The wagyu skirt here is luxuriously juicy, with that deep, savoury flavour that comes from grass-fed cattle raised up in north Queensland. The tender slices are laid out on crimson tracks of sweet roasted capsicum dressed in a generous lug of olive oil. The bartender mentions that he only eats red meat twice a year and it’s this steak – let that be your guide.
Bistecca
This basement restaurant devoted to Florence’s famous T-bone steaks asks you to lock your phone in a little drawer when you arrive. All the better to focus on your meat, we imagine. You elect how much steak you’re here for – at $13 per 100g, the recommended minimum will be $78 – and they deliver it for inspection. It comes unseasoned, with only a little olive wood and ironbark smoke to augment the clean, light beefiness of the sirloin and fillet sliced off the bone.
The Gidley
At the Gidley, the second steak restaurant from the Liquor and Larder group who also own Bistecca, a friendly host takes your jacket, zips your phone away in an expensive leather pouch, and walks you past the galley bar into a velvet-lined booth, complete with curtains. Here, the rib eye is king. You can get it on the bone, as a boneless rib eye cap or as a standing prime rib roast. You'll also find the rarely served but impossibly juicy spinalis cut – a part of the cow often overlooked for its fattiness, but when prepared and seared just right, is an absolute showstopper.
Firedoor
Firedoor is a place that appeals to the primal. Watch glowing coals go from furnace to grill and chefs cook by touch, not timer. Head chef Lennox Hastie has basically won all the accolades there are to win, because he sure knows how to prep and grill a steak. At the electricity and gas-free, fire-powered Firedoor, Hastie specialises in a 150-day dry-aged beef rib on the bone – but currently, the restaurant is only doing a five-course menu that changes daily, so you better hope it features when you're booked in.
Fairmont Hotel
The Fairmont, a classic pub bistro above the Occidental Pub in Wynyard, is fairly uncompromising in its offering: you’re having steak. End of. Only eight bucks separates the cheapest minute steak for $37 and the 350g, grass-fed Angus scotch fillet. It’s all carefully managed to walk that mid-range line – no tomahawks, no dry-aging, no nonsense. Just a well-cooked cut on a big white plate, a good pepper sauce, an even better jus, and a pleasing selection of mustards.
Black Bar & Grill
At Black, head chef Dany Karam smokes your precious serve for ten minutes over cherry wood before grilling it over ironbark coals. It’s seasoned with Murray River pink salt and glazed with rendered fat that they trim from the meat. The result is four utterly perfect, rosy-hued slices. They come caramelised and salty on the outside and so juicy in the middle that you get a dopamine hit every time you bite down. The flavour is as pure and clean as the NSW pasture the cattle are raised on, and it’ll make you close your eyes, lean back, and groan quietly while pleasure firecrackers explode in your brain.
