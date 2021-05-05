Get your carnivore kicks at one of these meat-loving Sydney steakhouses

Sure, you can order a hunk of meat at any old corner pub, but we're here to raise the steaks. From the prime ribs to the ironwood-grilled and the extremely dry-aged, we've picked out the best steaks in Sydney. Clear your schedule and sit back (and order a hearty glass of red – it's a classic pairing for a reason).

