Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
margarita with a cucumber sticking out of it
Photograph: Supplied/Tequila Mockingbird

The best Margaritas in Sydney

We've searched high and low to find Margarita's worthy of Jimmy Buffet himself

Written by
Divya Venkataraman
&
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

With the grit of a salt rim at your lips and its fresh, lemony symphony of sweetness and tang, there's no better drink for a sunny afternoon or a balmy evening than a Margarita. Traditionally, it's made with tequila, the orange-based triple sec liqueur, and a splash of lime juice, but mixologists have run riot mixing up many and varied versions of the OG three-ingredient drink. 

You can get one of these bad boys at almost every bar in the city – it's a classic – but we did the hard yards and tasted a whole host of Margs so we could show you where to find Sydney's best (or that was our excuse, anyway). Don't let all our drinking go to waste – put down that unnaturally green bottle of Tommy's mix and head out in search of one of these top tipples. 

More into Tabasco than triple sec? Here's where you'll find the best Bloody Marys in the city.  

Take me to Margarita-ville

Cantina OK
Photograph: Supplied

Cantina OK

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

Made with an inspired, smoky half-and-half mix of tequila and mezcal, this Marg is one to write home about. Both spirits are shaken together and poured into a classic glass coupe over a gentle mound of shaved ice from a hand-cranked Nepalese ice machine. Flaked salt dusts the rim, just so. There's a lot of mixology mastery at Cantina OK! but they're pretty good on the classics, too. 

Read more
Tequila Mockingbird
Photograph: Supplied/Tequila Mockingbird

Tequila Mockingbird

  • Restaurants
  • South American
  • Paddington

Inside a cozy terrace house in Paddington's Five Ways is Tequila Mockingbird, a suave bar with a keen focus on agave-based spirits. Perch on an open-air balcony and balance a creamy, ceviche taco in one hand and Tequila Mockingbird's playful riff on a Margarita in the other: this one has a base of Don Julio blanco tequila and St Germain elderflower liqueur, tempered with the brightness of lemons and a towering wedge of cucumber. It's rimmed by chilli-salt, with a subtle sweetness and hearty round kick of jalapeño. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Chula
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Chula

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Rushcutters Bay
  • price 2 of 4
There are a lot of ways to get your Margarita fix inside the dusky pink walls of Chula in Potts Point. Like them the classic way (lime, no funny business)? They've got you covered with a three-ingredient cocktail on the rocks. If you like it spicy, try one with jalapeno-infused tequila and a sprinkle of the sour spicy seasoning Tajin. Need to calm the fiesty lime? There's a watermelon option too. Plus, you can get them in a jug that serves four, upgrade your spirit to mezcal for an additional fee or even level up to an overproof spirit. 
Read more
Book online
Fonda Surry Hills
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Fonda Surry Hills

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Surry Hills

Mexican eats and Margaritas are a match made in heaven. Fonda’s killer cocktail list features a tasty Margarita collection - from house specialities to traditional and frozen. You can also enjoy a selection of cerveza (beer), cider, and a wine list of local and international producers.

Read more
Advertising
SoCal
Photograph: Supplied/SoCal

SoCal

  • Bars
  • Neutral Bay

Palm trees hanging over a pastel colour palette lend the SoCal rooftop a certain carefree, out-of-office energy. With its Tex-Mex-style share plates and a bang-for-your-buck happy hour, it's a crowd favourite. Try the Tommy's Margarita, made with Olmeca Altos Plata tequila, lime, and a generous dose of agave, which makes it sweeter than some of the other additions on this list – but level off your sugar rush with an order of the chipotle-smoked chicken wings or the zesty prawn ceviche, and you'll have a balanced end result.

Read more
Book online
Bad Hombres
Photograph: Supplied/Bad Hombres

Bad Hombres

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4

It's not a classic combination, but this little vegan Mexican joint tucked away in Surry Hills makes a watermelon and jalapeño Margarita so refreshing and dangerously drinkable it'll have you calling the waiter back for another before they've turned the corner. Made with blanco tequila and a dash of Cointreau, this one goes well with Bad Hombres' selection of plant-based bites that are light enough that you can try out a variety (a loaded plate of bean-loaded, guac-smothered nachos never goes amiss).

Read more
Advertising
Barrio Cellar
Photograph: Alana Dimou

Barrio Cellar

  • Bars
  • Sydney

Duck down the stairs to this neon-sign fronted Mexican cellar bar in the CBD and order a Stealth Margarita if it's your first drink of the night or a Tommy's Margarita if it's your third. The Stealth lowers you in gently, with a light Tromba Blanco base, the freshness of St Germain, and plentiful accourtements like jalapeño, cucumber and agave. The Tommy's is more of a classic, designed to be enjoyed with a taco or three, with both acidity and sweetness pulling their weight.

Read more
Book online
Chica Bonita
Photograph: Chica Bonita

Chica Bonita

  • Restaurants
  • Manly

Alongside an impressive cult-following-worthy menu of tacos, tostadas and pescadillas, Chica Bonita also has a Marg selection to match every palette. Each glass is topped with a demure salt rim, nothing outrageous, to balance the delicate flavours. Try the watermelon for a sweet, citrusy vibe; commit to the jalapeño and orange for a wallop of flavour; or try the coconut and lime to recreate the full Tulum seaside experience. 

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.