The best Margaritas in Sydney

With the grit of a salt rim at your lips and its fresh, lemony symphony of sweetness and tang, there's no better drink for a sunny afternoon or a balmy evening than a Margarita. Traditionally, it's made with tequila, the orange-based triple sec liqueur, and a splash of lime juice, but mixologists have run riot mixing up many and varied versions of the OG three-ingredient drink.

You can get one of these bad boys at almost every bar in the city – it's a classic – but we did the hard yards and tasted a whole host of Margs so we could show you where to find Sydney's best (or that was our excuse, anyway). Don't let all our drinking go to waste – put down that unnaturally green bottle of Tommy's mix and head out in search of one of these top tipples.

