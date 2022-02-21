The best Margaritas in Sydney

Made with an inspired, smoky half-and-half mix of tequila and mezcal, this Marg is one to write home about. Both spirits are shaken together and poured into a classic glass coupe over a gentle mound of shaved ice from a hand-cranked Nepalese ice machine. Flaked salt dusts the rim, just so. There's a lot of mixology mastery at Cantina OK! but they're pretty good on the classics, too.
With the grit of a salt rim at your lips and its fresh, lemony symphony of sweetness and tang, there's no better drink for a sunny afternoon or a balmy evening than a Margarita. Traditionally, it's made with tequila, the orange-based triple sec liqueur, and a splash of lime juice, but mixologists have run riot mixing up many and varied versions of the OG three-ingredient drink.
You can get one of these bad boys at almost every bar in the city – it's a classic – but we did the hard yards and tasted a whole host of Margs so we could show you where to find Sydney's best (or that was our excuse, anyway). Don't let all our drinking go to waste – put down that unnaturally green bottle of Tommy's mix and head out in search of one of these top tipples.