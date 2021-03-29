You can get Easter showbags delivered straight to your door

Even if you can't make it to the IRL show, you can still experience the best bit at home

In what was fairly devastating news for kiddies and adults alike, Sydney's Royal Easter Show was cancelled in 2020 (for the first time since the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic).

In excellent news, it's officially back on in 2021 – but thankfully, the home delivery of showbags, which began last year, is still available. Over at the Showbag Shop, you can choose from your favourite type of showbag with goodies inside, to be delivered straight to you. Sink into that early '00s nostalgia and let it guide your choices. Were you always a chocolate fiend? There's a Kit Kat showbag with your name on it (and also, uh, Kit Kats). Or maybe you'd prefer a selection of Smarties, Milky Bars, or, for those who really want to watch the world burn, Violet Crumbles. Moving beyond chocolate (though it's really quite hard to), you can take your pick of movie and book-themed merch, from Star Wars to My Little Pony, and all the pop culture, fashion and beauty goodies that fill your heart's desires.

If you can't make it to the show this year, relive your greatest showground hits with a little piece of the Easter show at home. You'll get free shipping if you order over $100.